Seun Ajayi Sits Down with ‘Rubbin Minds’, Talks The Smart Money Woman TV Show, Financial Abuse & Why Everyone Hates Soji

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The Smart Money Woman Season Two” got a traditional television look Wednesday.

Seun Ajayi – a key cast member from the series — where he plays one of the series villains Soji  — appeared on Sunday’s edition of “Rubbin’ Minds.”

The interview focuses on the show, with Soji reflecting on his characters’ toxic traits, and why the fans love to hate Soji. Ajayi also talks about making film and TV that matters and how much he wants to talk about our own rich [Nigerian] histories, and doing things on an elevated level. He also discussed his desire to star in a biopic, and his experience working on both seasons of The Smart Money Woman.

Beyond the show, Seun Ajayi also touches on his “Teen Actors Bootcamp” & “Dear Rising Actor” projects. He shares how his roles have stretched him in his craft — and his upcoming projects.

You can watch the segment below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dDYRqByrfQ&ab_channel=Rubbin%27MindsTV 

The Smart Money Woman Season Two launches on the Azuwa Studios YouTube Channel on October 31st.

You can stream Season One here

Photo Credit: @isabellaadediji

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Smart Money Woman Season Two

