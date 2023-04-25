Connect with us

Tayo Faniran talks "Gangs of Lagos" on Rubbin' Minds

Watch the Latest Episode of “The Honest Bunch Podcast”

Omon Odike Premieres New Show "Omon’s Couch" | Watch Tara Fela-Durotoye in Episode 1

Watch Episode 3 of “The Olive” Season 2 Here on BN

Watch How To Make Dolapo Grey’s Spicy Peppered Goat Meat

Toke Makinwa Shares “13 Principles To Live By” on Season Finale of “Toke Moments”

“Skelewu,” “Alubarika,” “Azonto,“ “Kukere”… 10 Years Later, These Hit Singles Are Still as Catchy as Ever

Catch Up on Episodes 4–8 of "Bible Stories With Veekee James" on BN TV

Tobi Bakre talks Fatherhood, How He Met His Wife Anu Bakre & More on “Tea With Tay”

Uzor Arukwe Visits Iya Barakat on this Episode of “Teropi Secxxion” | Watch

Tayo Faniran talks "Gangs of Lagos" on Rubbin' Minds

Reality television star and actor, Tayo Faniran sat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu for an Interview on Rubbin’ Minds.

The actor who has received a lot of praise for his role as Nino in the blockbuster film, “Gangs Of Lagos”  talked about what he was up to before featuring in the new movie, why he moved out of Nigeria after Big Brother Africa, how he feels about not winning the show nine years ago, working on the set of “Gangs Of Lagos” with Jade Osiberu and how it felt to play the character Nino in the much talked about film.

On what he was up to before featuring in “Gangs Of Lagos”, Tayo says; “I thank God for life, health. I have been okay, everything has been okay. But at the same time, life has its ups and downs. When I came out of Bug Brother Africa, I think there were lessons I needed to learn. There are things I needed to go through in life to become who I am today, and those are exactly the lessons I was busy learning. So it was life teaching me tough lessons. But I can say for a fact that it’s not easy for a person who is famous but is not marketable at some point.

So despite the fact that I had other things working well, maybe businesses and stuff like that. But my main career is being on TV. What gives me life, what makes me feel like I am living a life of purpose is when I am on screen, and because that wasn’t happening, even though I was doing things here and there, I produced my movie, I came back and opened a beach lounge at Elegushi beach, I was doing things here and there.

I have done “My Siblings and I” when I came back, and I have one Iroko TV film with Mike Ezuronye, God bless you. I have been around but being at the place where people can see you, this is the first time since Big Brother and I feel excited, I thank God for this moment.”

