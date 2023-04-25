Watch the Latest Episode of “The Honest Bunch Podcast”

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In this week’s episode of “The Honest Bunch Podcast”, reality television star and business man Leo Dasilva joins the usual suspects Deity Cole, Husband Material, Nedu, and Ezinne Ugorji.

Leo shared his experiences on moving back to Nigeria and renting an apartment as a youth corps member, how caretakers and house owners conduct research on would-be occupants of their houses and cost of apartments of in Lagos.

The “usual suspects” and Leo also talk about the substandard materials used in building some of the houses in the highbrow areas of Lagos, the value of living in different areas of Lagos state, doing due diligence before buying lands or properties in Lagos, the issue tribalism in choosing tenants and more.

Watch:

