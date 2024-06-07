We Are Swooning Over Leo Dasilva & Maryam Laushi’s Pre-Wedding Photos

The wedding bells are ringing and we can hear them loud and clear! The countdown to Leo Dasilva tying the knot with Maryam Laushi has begun!

Their love story began six years ago at a conference, where Leo was smitten the moment he heard Maryam speak. Fast forward to last November, and the couple solidified their bond with a formal family introduction.

Now, they’re gracing us with stunning pre-wedding photos that radiate pure love and elegance. We can’t wait to see what unfolds on their big day!

Want to know more about their heartwarming journey? Head over to BellaNaija Weddings for the full scoop, including the story of how Leo boldly made his move on Maryam.

See more photos below:

Credits:

Bride @mimie_softie

Groom @sirleobdasilva

Planner @exquisiteluxuryevents

Photography @BigHweddings

Makeup @Glamdeck

Outfit 1 (Saki) @The_Cicada

Outfit 2 (red dress) @NifaStudios

PR @shadesmediahq