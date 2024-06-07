Zainab & Oluwafemi Met In Church 6 Years Ago! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Zainab and Oluwafemi are our lovebirds for today. It all began 6 years ago when Zainab made her way to church, completely unaware of the plans which Cupid had in store.

She got to church and there he was, Oluwafemi, the gentleman who stole her heart at first glance. The beautiful thing was that she also stole his the moment he saw her. Now, it’s all sparks and butterflies as they embark on their sweet forever journey. Their pre-wedding photos are a breath of fresh air and you’ll love every frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Zainab:

One Sunday morning. The date was 16th September 2018. For the first time in a long time, I got dressed for church and for whatever reason, I was in a hurry. I stepped into the church and there he was – my other half, singing on the altar. He was all I could see and think of throughout the service. Then I knew why I wanted to get to church in a hurry. A few coy moves and days later, he was officially in my life. A breath of fresh air I didn’t know I needed till I met him. The rest of course, is history but everyday and moment spent with Fefe has been wonderful and magical. He makes me happy, laugh and want to be a better version of myself. If I could choose again, I’d choose you over and over!

By the groom, Oluwafemi:

I stood at the altar leading worship on a serene Sunday morning with my eyes closed in devotion. I was lost in the spirit’s embrace but somehow, I found my eyes opened to behold her. There she was, adorned in that resplendent blue dress, looking all beautiful. She’d captivated my soul. In that fleeting moment, I knew our paths were destined to intertwine. I just had to talk to her. As fate would have it, she felt the same pull. From that instant, we bonded, and now we’re here! And it’s for eternity

Credits

Bride: @thezainab.b

Groom: @latoyemusic

Photography: @otographstudios