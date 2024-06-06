Opeyemi & Gbolahan Were Neighbours – Now, They are Starting Their Own Home

Opeyemi and Gbolahan started out as neighbours 16 years ago. Unknown to them, this was just a foundation for a love story that would last a lifetime.

They reconnected years later and fell in love as they got to know each other better. Gbolahan knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with his baby girl and he planned a romantic rooftop proposal, asking her to marry him. Of course, she said ‘Yes’ and we are so excited for them as they embark on this sweet journey.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Opeyemi:

My fiancé and I met around 2008-2009 when I was still in secondary school. Our houses were opposite each other, and though we weren’t friends, we would say ‘Hi’ when we met on the street. Fast forward to 2018, we both attended a wedding. When he saw me, he jokingly called me his “runaway girlfriend,” and we exchanged contacts. He consistently reached out, knowing what he wanted, but I wasn’t interested at the time. By 2019, his persistence made me reconsider, and in 2020, I realized he was a good man when I gave him a chance to get to know him. We fell in love, he proposed, and now we’re planning our wedding, deeply in love.

So far, it has been an incredible journey. Since giving him a chance, I’ve discovered his kindness, support, and understanding. We’ve built a strong foundation, sharing joyful moments and overcoming challenges. We’ve grown together in various areas of our lives. Planning our wedding has brought us even closer. Our love continues to grow deeper and more meaningful, filled with love, laughter, and unwavering support.

I feel incredibly excited and grateful about spending the rest of my life with him. His kindness, support, and understanding give me confidence in our future together. I’m looking forward to building a life filled with love, joy, and shared experiences. The thought of growing old together and facing life’s ups and downs with him by my side fills me with happiness and anticipation.

Credits

Bride: @nafiuopeyemi_

Planner: @cupidproposals.ng

Decor: @cupidecor_rentalco

Photography: @bodunrinphotography

Videography: @kynetiqstudios