It all Began at a Parking Spot – Now, Peju & Sola are on a Sweet Ride to Forever!

Love can show up anywhere and in Peju and Sola’s case, Cupid set the love wheels in motion at a parallel parking spot.

It all began when Sola assisted Peju with parking her car and what followed was him eventually stealing her heart. Today, they are serving us premium doses of love and beauty with their pre-wedding shoot and we can’t get enough! They make such a perfect pair and we are so happy that love brought them together in such a magical way!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Peju:

Our first date unfolded outside a charming speakeasy nestled in Bishop Arts, Dallas. I was struggling with parallel parking, and he graciously offered his help. With the car safely parked, we decided to continue the evening with drinks and light bites, allowing us the opportunity to delve into a conversation and begin to unravel the layers of our personalities. Sola knew exactly what he wanted and he made his feelings known to me without question. I, on the other hand was a bit hesitant and distant but he kept at it with the unanswered texts and calls lol. I think what changed for me was seeing how genuinely caring he was.



A couple of weeks after our first date, I fell sick and Sola came over with a care package and offered to go grocery shopping for me as I was bedridden; right then and there, I knew he was a very special man. It’s safe to say I definitely warmed up to him after that. As our time together unfolded, we discovered a rare sense of comfort and understanding that felt remarkably genuine. Within mere months of our meeting, we embarked on a transformative journey to Europe, an adventure that deepened our bond and illuminated the uniqueness of our connection. I found myself drawn to Sola’s zest for life, his unwavering support, his caring nature, and the gentle yet powerful way he inspired me to evolve into the best version of myself. We were so attached by the time we got back from our trip that we found ourselves spending every minute together.

We found we could tell each other anything and be our true, completely raw selves. I think at this point we both knew there was no turning back. Our shared vision for the future serves as a guiding light, infusing our relationship with purpose and strengthening our bond with each passing day. On October 13, 2023, amidst a backdrop of exquisite floral arrangements and the melodic strains of my favourite love songs played by a harpist, Sola asked me to join him in a lifetime of love and companionship. With tears of joy and hearts overflowing with love, I eagerly accepted, knowing deep in my soul that this was just the beginning of our extraordinary journey together.

