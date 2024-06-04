Weddings
Jess & Chido Met in Church and it was Love at First Sight!
Have you ever met some who captivated your heart at first glance? This was the way Chido felt the first time he saw Jess. 😍
A mutual friend felt they were going to make a perfect match and introduced them. They got talking after a while and it’s safe to say this friend was right! Now, these two are on a sweet forever journey and their pre-wedding photos are adding sunshine to our day. They look so cute together and we are excited for them as they embark on this forever journey.
Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:
How we met
By the groom, Chido:
I still vividly remember rushing to church that morning in one of my finest clothes. My friend had invited me to his church that morning to meet a pretty young lady he thought I would like. Well, after being single for a while, who am I to refuse meeting a pretty young lady? Lol. While trading pleasantries and making small talk with a few persons after the service, my periphery vision caught what seemed like the gait of a queen. Trust me, I’m not exaggerating. I took a second to fix my gaze on this queen-like figure. From the distance, she was no doubt effortlessly beautiful! “This is the kind of babe I’d like to date”, I muttered to the person I was talking to. Though it wasn’t instant, date her I surely did.
After this initial meeting, we didn’t exchange contacts or anything so we didn’t really talk after. This same mutual friend reconnected us about a year later. At this point, it was as if this friend was seeing something we couldn’t see yet. This time around, I got her contact and we got talking. I remember her saying she’s not exactly one that replies messages or calls quickly, in case I had such expectations. Well, our conversations were so engaging and fun that she somehow learnt to reply messages a lot quicker.
Getting to know Jess was, and continues to be such a wholesome and endearing journey. I found myself listening to and sending over 9 minutes voice notes so frequently. I looked forward to talking to her everyday. There’s inexplicable beauty in all she does. She carries a deafening peace that envelopes everyone and everything she encounters and the sound of her voice literally calms every vein in me. No way I could imagine doing life with anyone but her. I love you baby, now and always ❤️
Credits
Bride @sonmaa
Groom @chidonmerole
Planner @banksblue_events
Photography @tosinjoshweddings
Makeup @makeupwithtemi
Dress @obireen