Jess & Chido Met in Church and it was Love at First Sight!

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Have you ever met some who captivated your heart at first glance? This was the way Chido felt the first time he saw Jess. 😍

A mutual friend felt they were going to make a perfect match and introduced them. They got talking after a while and it’s safe to say this friend was right! Now, these two are on a sweet forever journey and their pre-wedding photos are adding sunshine to our day. They look so cute together and we are excited for them as they embark on this forever journey.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the groom, Chido:

I still vividly remember rushing to church that morning in one of my finest clothes. My friend had invited me to his church that morning to meet a pretty young lady he thought I would like. Well, after being single for a while, who am I to refuse meeting a pretty young lady? Lol. While trading pleasantries and making small talk with a few persons after the service, my periphery vision caught what seemed like the gait of a queen. Trust me, I’m not exaggerating. I took a second to fix my gaze on this queen-like figure. From the distance, she was no doubt effortlessly beautiful! “This is the kind of babe I’d like to date”, I muttered to the person I was talking to. Though it wasn’t instant, date her I surely did.

 

After this initial meeting, we didn’t exchange contacts or anything so we didn’t really talk after. This same mutual friend reconnected us about a year later. At this point, it was as if this friend was seeing something we couldn’t see yet. This time around, I got her contact and we got talking. I remember her saying she’s not exactly one that replies messages or calls quickly, in case I had such expectations. Well, our conversations were so engaging and fun that she somehow learnt to reply messages a lot quicker.

 

Getting to know Jess was, and continues to be such a wholesome and endearing journey. I found myself listening to and sending over 9 minutes voice notes so frequently. I looked forward to talking to her everyday. There’s inexplicable beauty in all she does. She carries a deafening peace that envelopes everyone and everything she encounters and the sound of her voice literally calms every vein in me. No way I could imagine doing life with anyone but her. I love you baby, now and always ❤️

   

Credits

Bride @sonmaa
Groom @chidonmerole
Planner @banksblue_events
Photography @tosinjoshweddings
Makeup @makeupwithtemi
Dress @obireen

