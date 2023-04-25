Omon Odike Premieres New Show “Omon’s Couch” | Watch Tara Fela-Durotoye in Episode 1

Omon Odike has launched the first episode of her new show, “Omon’s Couch.”

The first episode of the talk show that was launched to empower entrepreneurs and professionals features Nigerian beauty entrepreneur and lawyer Tara Fela Durotoye.

In this episode, the pair talk about some of the challenges Tara has faced as a business owner and how she overcame them. Tara also gives an insight into how she runs her business while being a mom, her advice to young entrepreneurs, how she was able to fight the menace of counterfeiting and lots more.

Watch: