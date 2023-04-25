Connect with us

Vanessa Onwughalu Celebrates Her Birthday in Style, Launches Website & Announces Transition Into Product Design

Vanessa Onwughalu Celebrates Her Birthday in Style, Launches Website & Announces Transition Into Product Design

Vanessarno Vanessa Onwughalu, CEO and Founder of Taos Beauty Brand release Glamorous photos and videos in celebration of her website launch, successes and transition to product design.

Vanessa Onwughalu has run Taos Beauty Brand since 2014 and has now transitioned to Product design, UIUX.

Follow Vanessa on Instagram: @vanessa.r.n.o and visit her personal website for insights on her journey, vendor lists and tech projects and opportunities.

Here are photos of her celebrating the launch of this next phase.

Credits:
Makeup : TaosBeautyBrand
Styling & Direction: VanessaRNO

Purple outfit: Mena Allure
Shoes: Cult Gaia
Inspiration: Jackie Aina

Green Dress: Mena Allure
Green Shoes: Prada

Pink Dress: Belle Bibiana

