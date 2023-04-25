Beauty
Vanessa Onwughalu Celebrates Her Birthday in Style, Launches Website & Announces Transition Into Product Design
Vanessarno Vanessa Onwughalu, CEO and Founder of Taos Beauty Brand release Glamorous photos and videos in celebration of her website launch, successes and transition to product design.
Vanessa Onwughalu has run Taos Beauty Brand since 2014 and has now transitioned to Product design, UIUX.
Follow Vanessa on Instagram: @vanessa.r.n.o and visit her personal website for insights on her journey, vendor lists and tech projects and opportunities.
Here are photos of her celebrating the launch of this next phase.
Credits:
Makeup : TaosBeautyBrand
Styling & Direction: VanessaRNO
Purple outfit: Mena Allure
Shoes: Cult Gaia
Inspiration: Jackie Aina
Green Dress: Mena Allure
Green Shoes: Prada
Pink Dress: Belle Bibiana
