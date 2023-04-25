Connect with us

News

From a Dating App To Forever – Chelsea & Eze are The Perfect Match!

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Don’t we just love how love goes? How something as little as a mobile phone can lead you to something extraordinary and magical.

Chelsea and Eze matched on a dating app on a random evening. One message led to a phone call and eventually a thrilling first date! Now, the lovebirds are on their forever journey.  We can’t get enough of the warmth that their beautiful pre-wedding photos exude.

Enjoy Chelsea and Eze’s pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the groom, Eze:

As with many Millennials, our story began with a swipe on a dating app. Chelsea had just moved to a new city to start work as a corporate attorney. She was adamant about dating someone in or around her neighbourhood, so she changed her settings to require her potential suitors to live within a 5-mile radius of her home. I had just started my cardiology fellowship in a town two hours away.

Fortunately, for us, my sister lived within Chelsea’s 5-mile radius. At the time we matched, I just happened to be visiting my sister for Thanksgiving and Chelsea had not yet left town to visit her family. After exchanging a few messages, I insisted on having a phone call with her. Although she was initially reluctant to get on the phone with a man she just met, our initial phone call lasted two hours. So did our second phone call. At that point, I  knew he had to take her on a date.

Here is how their first date went:

Our first date was on December 28, 2019. Eze took me to see Cirque de Noel. Three weeks later, we officially became a couple. Since then, we have shared so many life experiences, including the pandemic and raising our boisterous labradoodle. Eze proposed to me on August 21, 2021.

Credits

Photography @samanthaclarke
Traditional Outfit @emmykasbit
Stylist  @the.feli.woman

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

