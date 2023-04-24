Unveiling the Trousseau by Lavish Event

With 3 participating designers, presentations from 3 luxury wedding vendors, discussions about prevailing style trends, and personalized style tips, Trousseau by Lavish is the perfect experience for the fashionista bride.

The maiden event which will virtually run on Saturday April 29th & Sunday, April 30th intends to help brides-to-be sort out their wedding dress looks from the comfort of their homes.

Saturday, April 29th, 2023 kicks off with luxury wedding vendor presentations & sessions where vendors will be sharing insider tips and recipes for wedding dress shopping, styling, and photography success.

Discover new collections & never-been-seen custom designs from Alonuko Bridal, Elizabeth & Lace Bridal, and Imad Eduso Bridal via private online consultations at your requested appointment slot.

You’ll also get exclusive access to special discounts, offers, and packages from participating brands at the event.

This event is an indulgent escape from the traditional way of wedding shopping, where luxury meets the information and eases to make a perfect cocktail for the modern bride

Register for this event – See link in bio – @lavish_bridal and @trousseaubylavish

Link to register here