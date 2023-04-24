Here’s Everything To Expect At the 2023 Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Summit in Botswana – Join the Conversation on BellaNaija

Hi, BNers!

It’s Mary Edoro here.

I am currently in Gaborone, Botswana for the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Summit which has returned to the African continent. I will be attending the four-day event where young entrepreneurs and game-changers from around the world will convene to discuss the power of entrepreneurial capitalism and the future of Africa’s growth.

The summit will bring together government officials, venture capitalists, business role models, and other entrepreneurs to provide inspiration for the newest – and next generation of leaders. I am excited to connect with other young entrepreneurs, innovators, and game-changers and exchange ideas, share knowledge, and network.

The main activity which I am looking forward to is the important discussions that will be held on Monday the 24th – featuring Uche Pedro – the CEO/Founder of BellaNaija alongside other prominent personalities like Davido – Singer/Songwriter, Ghazi Shami – Founder & CEO of EMPIRE, His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua, EGH – Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya Kayvon Thibodeaux – Linebacker, New York Giants and Founder, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s JREAM Foundation who will be sharing their experiences and insights on various topics.

The conversations will be kicked off by none other than the President of Botswana, HE Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi. We will bring you all the highlights from the sessions.

Aside from these key conversations, interviews and networking. I hope to explore Botswana during the summit and experience the sounds, cuisine, and staples of the local culture during the side events and excursions. I am happy to join other Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Summit 2023 delegates to explore the diversity and potential of Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape.

#BNatForbesUnder30