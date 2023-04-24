Connect with us

Here's Everything To Expect At the 2023 Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Summit in Botswana - Join the Conversation on BellaNaija

Unveiling the Trousseau by Lavish Event

All The Best Moments From Davido’s #TimelessConcert In Lagos

Bringing Africa to the World: Highlights from Gangs of Lagos Exclusive Screenings in London & New York

Regal Deluxe Dry Gin Makes Branding Statement as Seaman's Schnapps Emerges Best Spirit Brand of the Year

Stanbic IBTC Bank celebrates the Season's Finale of the Reward4Saving promo 2.0 in a Grand Style!

Fashion Meets Whisky: The Macallan and Mai Atafo Collaborate to Mentor Nigerian Talents

Exclusive moments from the Commemoration of the Glenfiddich Time Re-imagined Collection at Temple Muse

TECNO Spark Festival: Celebrating Art, Innovation, and Music All Under One Roof

Get Ready for the 3rd Edition of Trendupp Awards, Nominations Are Now Open

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hi, BNers!

It’s Mary Edoro here.

I am currently in Gaborone, Botswana for the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Summit which has returned to the African continent. I will be attending the four-day event where young entrepreneurs and game-changers from around the world will convene to discuss the power of entrepreneurial capitalism and the future of Africa’s growth.

The summit will bring together government officials, venture capitalists, business role models, and other entrepreneurs to provide inspiration for the newest – and next generation of leaders. I am excited to connect with other young entrepreneurs, innovators, and game-changers and exchange ideas, share knowledge, and network.

The main activity which I am looking forward to is the important discussions that will be held on Monday the 24th – featuring Uche Pedro – the CEO/Founder of BellaNaija alongside other prominent personalities like Davido – Singer/Songwriter, Ghazi Shami – Founder & CEO of EMPIRE, His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua, EGH – Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya Kayvon Thibodeaux – Linebacker, New York Giants and Founder, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s JREAM Foundation who will be sharing their experiences and insights on various topics.

The conversations will be kicked off by none other than the President of Botswana, HE Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi. We will bring you all the highlights from the sessions.

Aside from these key conversations, interviews and networking. I hope to explore Botswana during the summit and experience the sounds, cuisine, and staples of the local culture during the side events and excursions. I am happy to join other Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Summit 2023 delegates to explore the diversity and potential of Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape.

The full schedule of the Summit can be found here.

Follow all the updates from the Summit on Instagram – @bellanaijaonline #BNatForbesUnder30 

Mary Edoro is the Chief of Staff/Head of Strategy at BellaNaija. Formally the Head of Content at BellaNaija Style, her passion for the promotion of Africa's creative industry solidified her place in editorial and through strategic partnerships and successful campaigns with leading international brands, Mary is fast becoming a key figure in the innovation and growth of Africa's media and creative industries. Follow her on Instagram @themaryedoro

