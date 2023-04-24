All The Best Moments From Davido’s #TimelessConcert In Lagos



2 years after his “A Decade Of Davido” concert in Lagos, Nigeria’s Afrobeats star and label boss Davido brought his “TimelessConcert” to Lagos, the city that never sleeps.

A much-anticipated detour from his global detour, the concert was hosted by the duo of actor and digital creator, Mr. Macaroni and actress KieKie at the renowned Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

Set on an elaborately designed and brightly lit stage, the show opened with performances from the current crop of stars that are carving a niche for their sounds. Stars like Khaid, Majeeed, Spyro, Odumodublvck, and Starboy Terri thrilled the audience with their different anthems. Iyanya had the concertgoers singing along to his hit single “Mr Oreo.” May D and B-Red also performed their classics in front of the teeming fans.

Davido’s entrance was greeted by loud cheers from his fans in the packed show. Decked in an all-white ensemble, OBO as he is fondly called proceeded to regale them with songs from his ever-growing catalogue of hits. Classics like “Gobe”, “Aye”, “Skelewu”, and “Dami Duro” and recent hits from his “Timeless” album like “Over Dem All”, “Unavailable”, “Feel” and more.

There were loud cheers when Asake, Mayorkun, and The Cavemen joined Davido on stage for their respective hits together.

See the best moments below:

