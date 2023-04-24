Connect with us

"Skelewu," "Alubarika," "Azonto," "Kukere"… 10 Years Later, These Hit Singles Are Still as Catchy as Ever

Toke Makinwa Shares “13 Principles To Live By” on Season Finale of “Toke Moments”

Catch Up on Episodes 4–8 of "Bible Stories With Veekee James" on BN TV

Tobi Bakre talks Fatherhood, How He Met His Wife Anu Bakre & More on “Tea With Tay”

Uzor Arukwe Visits Iya Barakat on this Episode of “Teropi Secxxion” | Watch

Sisi Yemmie Shares How To Prepare Uziza Soup | Watch

Watch the Latest Episode of the “Me, Her and Everything Else” Podcast

Watch the First Episode of Maria Chike’s Wellness Show “Healing With Maria”

Ayra Starr Delivers Soulful Performance Of “Rush” On Genius Open Mic

Dolapo Grey Shares Her Mouthwatering Yam & Corned Beef Stew Recipe | Watch

Published

4 hours ago

 on


The Nigerian music industry has been churning out hits and unforgettable songs since time immemorial.

It is arguably the fastest-growing and evolving music industry in the world with artists based in the country racking up millions of streams on streaming platforms, selling out concert tickets globally, winning international awards, and having global pop stars on their songs.

Wherever you turn anywhere in the world, you’re sure to hear an Afrobeats song. In the spirit of appreciating our global sound and how far we have come as a music industry, we will be looking at some of the timeless hits that had us (still has us) in a chokehold about a decade ago.

Check them out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

