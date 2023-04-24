“Skelewu,” “Alubarika,” “Azonto,“ “Kukere”… 10 Years Later, These Hit Singles Are Still as Catchy as Ever



The Nigerian music industry has been churning out hits and unforgettable songs since time immemorial.

It is arguably the fastest-growing and evolving music industry in the world with artists based in the country racking up millions of streams on streaming platforms, selling out concert tickets globally, winning international awards, and having global pop stars on their songs.

Wherever you turn anywhere in the world, you’re sure to hear an Afrobeats song. In the spirit of appreciating our global sound and how far we have come as a music industry, we will be looking at some of the timeless hits that had us (still has us) in a chokehold about a decade ago.

Check them out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)