Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa announces Speaker Lineup including Uche Pedro, Adebola Williams, Fireboy DML

An impressive lineup of speakers has been confirmed for the highly anticipated “Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa” happening in Gaborone, Botswana from April 23rd to 26th, 2023. This event brings together the world’s most elite young entrepreneurs and game-changers to celebrate and learn from each other, inspiring the newest and next generation of leaders.

“The Under 30 Summit Africa’s return to Botswana will prove once again that the country is well on its way to becoming a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer, Forbes. “Bringing together the world’s top young movers and shakers will play a small role in advancing Africa’s growth and discovering new ideas in business.”

The speakers for the summit include Uche Pedro, Founder of BellaNaija; Adebola Williams, Chairman of AW Networks and Founder of RED | For Africa; Nigerian artist Fireboy DML; Denim Richards, Hollywood Actor, Producer and Cofounder of Khumo Studios; Josh Nzewi, Cofounder & CEO of Eze; and many more. These speakers will share their insights and expertise, offering attendees unparalleled opportunities for networking and learning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORBES AFRICA (@forbesafrica)

In addition to the speaker sessions, the summit will also showcase local performers, chefs and entrepreneurs, allowing attendees to experience the sounds, cuisine and staples of local culture. The summit promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

“The African continent has produced many of the globe’s forward-thinkers, inventors, entrepreneurial stalwarts, and change-makers, and as Forbes Africa, we have the privilege, but more so, a great responsibility to share their success stories. Being a part of hosting iconic events such as the Forbes Under 30 Summit on African soil, presents an opportunity to introduce these formidable visionaries to the rest of the world, in an ideal setting where like-minded individuals are able to connect,” said Renuka Methil, Managing Editor, Forbes Africa.

Ticket sales for the “Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa” 2023 are now open.