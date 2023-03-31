Take Your Business to the Next Level with She Leads Africa’s High Growth Coaching Program | Apply Here

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Are you interested in taking your business to the next level? If so, the High Growth Coaching Program (HGCP) 2023 is the perfect opportunity for you.

The She Leads Africa (SLA) High Growth Coaching Program is a 3-month program designed to provide growth-focused entrepreneurs with coaching and support to scale their businesses. As a social entrepreneur, this is an excellent opportunity to receive the support you need to grow your business and make a positive impact in the market.

To be eligible for HGCP 2023, you must be:

  • A female founder or co-founder between the ages of 18 and 35
  • Running a business in Nigeria for less than 3 years with a proven track record in the market
  • And has received less than $50,000 in funding

The application process for HGCP 2023 is simple: create an outstanding application package, ace the semi-final interviews, and get selected by the review committee. Once selected, you will have access to 18 masterclasses on critical business skills taught by top business experts each month for the next three months. Additionally, you can win exciting rewards to support your business. The program will run from May 31st through September 15th, 2023.

Successful applicants to the program will enjoy:

  • 3 months of intensive training in business and operational skills
  • Access to a private community of high-achieving founders
  • Check-in calls with a personal business coach once a month
  • Monthly virtual support group meetings

Visit SheLeadsAfrica.org/HighGrowth to learn more about the program, review the frequently asked questions, and submit your application today.

Applications close on May 5th, 2023.

