Activity Fest Returns With a Bang on April 7

Published

55 mins ago

 on

On the 20th of December 2023, Activity Music Festival brought together over 5,000 lovers of EDM culture for a unique experience at The Good Beach, Lagos. After a crackerjack edition stamped in the #LagosinDecember calendar, organizers of Nigeria’s premier electronic music event have announced an anticipated return for 2023, with its Easter affair as its debut. 

Activity Fest is a leading EDM festival in Lagos and Sub-saharan Africa. Aside from the music, AMF is pushing a culture of diversity in the Lagos entertainment scene and festival culture at large.

As a youth-centric brand, Activity Fest is aligning its April theme with the current socio-political atmosphere in the country hence the theme: A Time for Peace’. The organisers of the event strongly believe that an eventful convention like theirs must address such poignant and pressing issues to foster unity as a people. 

ACTIVITY FEST will take place at The Monarch Events Centre in Lagos on April 7, 2023, with a stacked line-up of globe-trotting, chart-topping EDM DJs, and a plethora of dynamic experiences including flag parades, art installations, retail therapy, foosball, merch, and food village, short film premieres, virtual reality, thumping music, plenty of spirits (pun intended), and exuberant crowds. 

Activity Fest is a plain canvas and it is painted by its own people, who bring their own artistic flair to the festival, fashion, attitudes free of boundaries and constraints, and a vibe that signals that we are all one. The event will take place on Good Friday with a line-up that features DJs and talented creatives from around the world (to be unveiled in the coming days).

Tickets for the general public are currently on sale on their website tickets and in select locations around Lagos.

