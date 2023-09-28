Connect with us

Events Music News Promotions

Activity Fest Returns with ASC3NSION: Your Passport to Electronic Music Bliss in Lagos

Events Promotions

Guiding Light Assembly reveals GLA Worship 24: "Hosting His Presence" | 14-15 OCT

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Here's How Nonye Udeogu Nailed The Corporate Baddie Dress Code At #BNSDigitalSummit | WATCH

Events Promotions

Ralph Lauren Polo Oud Launches in Lagos with CKay as the Face of the Brand

Beauty BN TV Events Living Style

All The Looks Worth Seeing From The Private Screening Party Of The Real Housewives Of Lagos 2

Events Promotions

Calypso Relaunches with a Star-Studded Beach Party

Events Promotions

The Akada Children's Book Festival returns with its Fifth Edition this September | Here is what to expect

Events Movies & TV

Faith Morey, Tania Omotayo, Chioma Ikokwu, Iyabo Ojo & Laura Ikeji-Kanu brought Glamour to the RHOLagos Season 2 Screening Party

Career Events News Promotions Style

Embracing My Unique Identity In The Digital Era: TODAY! At The #BNSDigitalSummit

Events Inspired Promotions

PEW 2.0: CrimsonBow's Mission to Empower Sickle Cell Warriors in the New Economy

Events

Activity Fest Returns with ASC3NSION: Your Passport to Electronic Music Bliss in Lagos

Avatar photo

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Activity Fest, one of the biggest electronic music festivals in Lagos, is returning on Sunday, October 1st, 2023, with a new monthly rave series called ‘ASC3NSION.’ This edition of ASC3NSION will be curated by B3AM, who has put together an exceptional lineup of Nigerian and international EDM DJs, including himself.

ASC3NSION is more than just a music festival. It’s a place where you can experience the latest and greatest in electronic music culture. From food villages and play parks to private cabanas and art installations, there’s something for everyone.

Expect a stacked lineup of globe-trotting, chart-topping EDM DJs, a plethora of dynamic experiences, and a celebration of freedom, love, and unity. ASC3NSION is a place where everyone is welcome, regardless of their background or identity. The festival ground is a place where people can come together with other music lovers to celebrate the things that make them all human.

ASC3NSION is an event for anyone who loves electronic music, festivals, or simply having a good time. Get your tickets today and prepare to ascend to a new level of electronic music ecstasy!

This edition of ASC3NSION is proudly brought to you by Rida, Vendease, Flying Fish, and Activity Records. Follow their official communication channels on X and Instagram to stay in the loop.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Activity Fest

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: The Best Way to Understand & Utilise Your Potential

#BNCampusSeries: Daniel Omuemu Became a First-Class Engineering Student in His First Year at LASU

Titilayo Olurin: Is It a Woman’s Duty To Keep Her Husband In a Marriage?

These Tweets From People Sharing the Dumbest Things They Did As Kids Will Leave You in Stitches

Nympha Nzeribe: How to Thrive as an Emerging Fashion Designer
css.php