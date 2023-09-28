Activity Fest Returns with ASC3NSION: Your Passport to Electronic Music Bliss in Lagos

Activity Fest, one of the biggest electronic music festivals in Lagos, is returning on Sunday, October 1st, 2023, with a new monthly rave series called ‘ASC3NSION.’ This edition of ASC3NSION will be curated by B3AM, who has put together an exceptional lineup of Nigerian and international EDM DJs, including himself.

ASC3NSION is more than just a music festival. It’s a place where you can experience the latest and greatest in electronic music culture. From food villages and play parks to private cabanas and art installations, there’s something for everyone.

Expect a stacked lineup of globe-trotting, chart-topping EDM DJs, a plethora of dynamic experiences, and a celebration of freedom, love, and unity. ASC3NSION is a place where everyone is welcome, regardless of their background or identity. The festival ground is a place where people can come together with other music lovers to celebrate the things that make them all human.

ASC3NSION is an event for anyone who loves electronic music, festivals, or simply having a good time. Get your tickets today and prepare to ascend to a new level of electronic music ecstasy!

This edition of ASC3NSION is proudly brought to you by Rida, Vendease, Flying Fish, and Activity Records. Follow their official communication channels on X and Instagram to stay in the loop.

