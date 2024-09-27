Connect with us

She Leads Africa Launches Level Up Career Fair for Nigerian Female Graduates

She Leads Africa Launches Level Up Career Fair for Nigerian Female Graduates

Published

4 hours ago

 on

She Leads Africa (SLA), in partnership with the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE), is excited to announce the SLA Level Up Career Fair. This landmark event will take place on 26 October 2024 at the University of Lagos, Akoka, and is exclusively tailored to Nigerian female graduates aged 18-35.

Designed to empower women in Nigeria, the SLA Level Up Career Fair offers attendees the opportunity to connect with top recruiters, gain hands-on experience through workshops, and develop essential skills after the fair to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

“The SLA Level Up Career Fair is more than just a job fair,” says Iquo Oyekunle, Acting Head of Operations at She Leads Africa. “It’s a transformative space where Nigerian women can make strategic connections, gain direct access to employers and enhance their employability through skills training after the fair.”

This initiative is part of SLA’s broader SLA Level Up Program, which aims to provide employability training and connect 1,000 female graduates with jobs by 2025. 

Event Highlights:

  • Meet Top Recruiters: Engage directly with leading companies and participate in on-the-spot interviews.
  • Interactive Workshops and Panels: Gain critical skills in areas like digital marketing, project management, operations, and finance.
  • Networking Opportunities: Build relationships with industry leaders and peers that can propel your career forward.

The SLA Level Up Career Fair is a great platform for female graduates eager to take their careers to the next level. SLA is driving tangible change by creating pathways to employment and ensuring Nigerian women have the tools and resources they need to succeed.

Event Details:

  • Date: October 26, 2024
  • Location: University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos
  • Registration: Open now via the She Leads Africa website – https://bit.ly/4e4Ih49

Who Can Attend?
The event is free and open to Nigerian female graduates aged 18-35, seeking opportunities to advance their careers.

More about She Leads Africa

She Leads Africa is a social enterprise that creates digital content and hosts in-person programs to help young African women accomplish their professional and entrepreneurial dreams. SLA reaches over 400,000 women across 35+ countries and 5 continents and has been featured in the Financial Times, Forbes, BBC, CNN, CNBC Africa, Black Enterprise and Huffington Post

For more information about She Leads Africa, join the online community at sheleadsafrica.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For media inquiries, please contact:

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for SLA Level Up Career Fair

