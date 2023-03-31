Career
Women In Africa is Accepting Applications for the WIA Young Leaders 2023 Program
After two successful editions of its women’s empowerment initiative, Women in Africa has launched the third edition of the Young Leaders 2023 program.
Women in Africa, alongside its partners: Dior, the investment bank Lazard in France, the leading digital player in Africa, Huawei Northern Africa, the audit firm and consultancy KPMG France, and the global multi-energy company TotalEnergies are looking to continue to support and highlight young African women leaders on their course to be emblematic actors in Africa’s economic growth.
All young African women who contribute to building a dynamic, innovative, and inclusive Africa are invited to apply for the program.
The main selection criteria:
- Women between 25 and 40 years old (flexibility possible depending on experience level)
- Born in an African country or having parents born in an African country
- Involvement in the development of the continent and social commitment
- Leadership skills (humility, empathy and resilience)
- Special consideration will be given to candidates with “self-made” backgrounds
- The vision of what Africa should be in the future.
- Willingness to reconcile business conduct, social impact and public/private dialogue.
- Ability to take on responsibilities at the highest level.
- Strong convincing skills combined with a taste for teamwork.
- Francophone, Anglophone, ideally bilingual.
In this year’s edition, 10 exemplary leaders will benefit from a tailor-made training program that will focus on women’s leadership and the skills of tomorrow. They will be supported by renowned mentors and have the opportunity to live an immersive experience through a business trip in a world economic capital city.
The program will be an opportunity to:
- Connect with high-level personalities and mentors such as CEOs, ministers, journalists, business or public figures, and serial entrepreneurs.
- Be trained on boards, media training, career coaching, and other customized training.
- benefit from international media visibility.
Applications opened on Monday, March 20th, 2023, and will close on April 21st, 2023, at midnight (French time). Click here to Apply.