Women In Africa is Accepting Applications for the WIA Young Leaders 2023 Program

After two successful editions of its women’s empowerment initiative, Women in Africa has launched the third edition of the Young Leaders 2023 program.

Women in Africa, alongside its partners: Dior, the investment bank Lazard in France, the leading digital player in Africa, Huawei Northern Africa, the audit firm and consultancy KPMG France, and the global multi-energy company TotalEnergies are looking to continue to support and highlight young African women leaders on their course to be emblematic actors in Africa’s economic growth.

All young African women who contribute to building a dynamic, innovative, and inclusive Africa are invited to apply for the program.

The main selection criteria: