Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye & Lilian Afegbai lead a stellar cast in “Hotel Labamba” | Watch the Trailer

Lady Laide Films and Shutter Speed Projects have just released the official trailer for the upcoming comedy-drama thriller “Hotel Labamba,” and it’s already creating buzz for its mysterious storyline and stellar cast.

Starring the likes of Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Lilian Afegbai, Bolaji Ogunmola, Kachi Nnochiri, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Etinosa Idemudia, Femi Adebayo and more, “Hotel Labamba” follows the murder of a popular Instagram influencer in a secretive hotel known only to a select few. With everyone a suspect, the pressure is on for the detectives to solve the case before the killer strikes again.

Executive Producer Laide Daramola describes the movie as a product of teamwork and great storytelling and promises viewers an opportunity to uncover the behind-the-scenes of our society while having a good laugh. Directed by Biodun Stephens, “Hotel Labamba” is sure to deliver an exciting set piece, emotionally grounded storytelling, and a thrilling experience for all.

The movie will have an exclusive media screening on April 27th before hitting the big screens soon after. Don’t miss out on the chance to solve the mystery of “Hotel Labamba.”

Watch the trailer below: