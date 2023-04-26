Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye & Lilian Afegbai lead a stellar cast in "Hotel Labamba" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Music

Rema Talks About Benin City, Music & How He’s Coming to Terms with His New Reality in New Interview with i-D | Watch

BN TV Music

Watch Episode 2 of “Is This Seat Taken?” featuring Lojay

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Tayo Faniran talks “Gangs of Lagos” on Rubbin’ Minds | Watch

BN TV

Watch the Latest Episode of “The Honest Bunch Podcast”

BN TV Career

Omon Odike Premieres New Show "Omon’s Couch" | Watch Tara Fela-Durotoye in Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 3 of “The Olive” Season 2 Here on BN

BN TV

Watch How To Make Dolapo Grey’s Spicy Peppered Goat Meat

BN TV

Toke Makinwa Shares “13 Principles To Live By” on Season Finale of “Toke Moments”

BN TV Music

“Skelewu,” “Alubarika,” “Azonto,“ “Kukere”… 10 Years Later, These Hit Singles Are Still as Catchy as Ever

BN TV

Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye & Lilian Afegbai lead a stellar cast in “Hotel Labamba” | Watch the Trailer

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Lady Laide Films and Shutter Speed Projects have just released the official trailer for the upcoming comedy-drama thriller “Hotel Labamba,” and it’s already creating buzz for its mysterious storyline and stellar cast.

Starring the likes of Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Lilian Afegbai, Bolaji Ogunmola, Kachi Nnochiri, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Etinosa Idemudia, Femi Adebayo and more, “Hotel Labamba” follows the murder of a popular Instagram influencer in a secretive hotel known only to a select few. With everyone a suspect, the pressure is on for the detectives to solve the case before the killer strikes again.

Executive Producer Laide Daramola describes the movie as a product of teamwork and great storytelling and promises viewers an opportunity to uncover the behind-the-scenes of our society while having a good laugh. Directed by Biodun Stephens, “Hotel Labamba” is sure to deliver an exciting set piece, emotionally grounded storytelling, and a thrilling experience for all.

The movie will have an exclusive media screening on April 27th before hitting the big screens soon after. Don’t miss out on the chance to solve the mystery of “Hotel Labamba.”

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: The Things That Make Artificial Intelligence Inferior to Human Intelligence

“BEEF” – Humans Are Never Good or Bad

Yewande Jinadu: How HR and Business Owners Can Foster a Healthy Workplace Culture

Yetty Williams: You Should Make Reading a Part of Your Child’s Life

How Justin UG Does It All – From Wanting to Be A Doctor to Becoming a Content Creation Phenom
css.php