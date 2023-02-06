Connect with us

Attention-Grabbing Looks at ARISE Fashion Week 2023 | Blue Carpet Day 3

Attention-Grabbing Looks at ARISE Fashion Week 2023 | Blue Carpet Day 3

For Day 3 of ARISE Fashion Week 2023, the stars came in the numbers, dressed to the nines, as you would expect for the final day. The blue carpet was blessed with numerous attention-grabbing looks that featured vibrant hues, sequins, textured fabrics, metallics and chic native attires. 

Like Day 2, the lineup for the designers showcasing was filled with established names in the industry, alongside rising designers displaying their exceptional skills for the first time on the ARISE stage. From Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Lisa Folawiyo, and Tiffany Amber to OLOOH, Selam Fessahaye, Ajabeng, and other incredible talents debuted their new season collections. 

Continuing the tradition, before the final runway shows kicked off, we took the opportunity to capture all the stylish guests shining on the carpet. Scroll through the gallery below to browse all the must-see shimmers, embellishments and dazzling accessories of the night.

