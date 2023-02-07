Connect with us

Events Features

Join us for a Reading from Mfonobong Inyang's "Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation" at #AfricaNXT2023 | February 8th

Events

Meet the Speakers - "The Role Of Creative Media in Advancing Africa's Creative Industry" | AfricaNXT 2023

Events News Promotions

GROHE X Summit 2023: Register Here to Take Part in 'Caring For Water'

Events Scoop

How Your Faves Showed Up for ARISE Fashion Week 2023

Events Style

Attention-Grabbing Looks at ARISE Fashion Week 2023 | Blue Carpet Day 3

Events Music Scoop

Our Favourite Celebs Brought Out Their Best Looks For The 2023 Grammys!

Events News Promotions

Basketball Africa League(BAL) IN Lagos Sizzles with Naomi Campbell and A-List Celebrities

Events Music Scoop

Tems Stole The Spotlight At The 2023 Grammys

Events News Promotions

Tulsa Based Femtech Startup, Sanicle.us joins Americorps and Other Partners to Honour Martin Luther King Jr

Events Music Scoop

Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Ms Banks & Offset Spotted at the Roc Nation Brunch | See Photos

Events

Join us for a Reading from Mfonobong Inyang’s “Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation” at #AfricaNXT2023 | February 8th

Published

16 hours ago

 on

At AfricaNXT 2023, we’ll be hosting a Book Reading session, moderated by Senior Content Associate at BellaNaija, Oluwadunsin Sanya.

This reading and interactive discussion will be from communications strategist and BellaNaija contributor Mfonobong Inyang‘s “Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation” and will focus on 3 themes:

  • The importance of African Narratives and storytelling for societal development
  • The power of Nigerian Youth in driving change in the country.
  • Collective action and how we can shape society.

About the Book

Lazy? That is the last word you can use to describe a Nigerian youth. The devil works hard but the Nigerian youth works harder! You snooze with the largest demography in this country, you lose! The Nigerian youth will define the future with their innovative ingenuity, but first, every other stakeholder must get the memo on who they really are. Mfonobong Inyang has extrapolated these profound insights with surgical precision… you will enjoy reading them!

See details below:

Date: Wednesday, February 8th, 2023
Time: 12:15pm – 1:30pm
Venue: Innovation Pavilion

Click here to register for the session.

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

25 Years Ago, Oluwatoyin & Charles Abu Met in Church – Delve Into Their Ever After Journey

It’s Finally Here! Catch Up with Our Valentine’s Special Edition of the Ever After Series

Biodun Da-Silva: Want to Increase Your Market Value? Follow These Tips

Join us for a Reading from Mfonobong Inyang’s “Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation” at #AfricaNXT2023 | February 8th

Patricia Beshel: Shoot your Shot! Don’t Wait for Your Partner to Find You
css.php