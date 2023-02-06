Let Mawuli Gavor Show You How To Rock A Suit Every Day Of The Week

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Ghanaian accountant turned actor, model, TV presenter, and entrepreneur – Mawuli Gavor. A style star who will show you how to look good in a suit every day of the week.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from him. Keep scrolling for a new dose of a week in style.

Monday

Kickstart your week in a bright-coloured suit layered with a crisp white shirt and sneakers

Tuesday

Rock a popping floral print suit with a subtle plain shirt

Wednesday

Style an all white suit with a black turtle neck, a brouch, suspenders, bracelet, wristwatch and lenses to match.

Thursday

Stand out in a red and black print suit with plain white shirt

Friday

Slay friday night dinner with boo in a metallic silver and black tux. Top it up with an hat

Saturday

Pitch your latest business proposition to that angel investor on the golf course this weekend in a sporty button-down suit.

Sunday

Step out in a mixed print Safari inspired short-sleeved suit