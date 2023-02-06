Style
Let Mawuli Gavor Show You How To Rock A Suit Every Day Of The Week
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Ghanaian accountant turned actor, model, TV presenter, and entrepreneur – Mawuli Gavor. A style star who will show you how to look good in a suit every day of the week.
For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from him. Keep scrolling for a new dose of a week in style.
Monday
Kickstart your week in a bright-coloured suit layered with a crisp white shirt and sneakers
View this post on Instagram
Tuesday
Rock a popping floral print suit with a subtle plain shirt
View this post on Instagram
Wednesday
Style an all white suit with a black turtle neck, a brouch, suspenders, bracelet, wristwatch and lenses to match.
View this post on Instagram
Thursday
Stand out in a red and black print suit with plain white shirt
View this post on Instagram
Friday
Slay friday night dinner with boo in a metallic silver and black tux. Top it up with an hat
View this post on Instagram
Saturday
Pitch your latest business proposition to that angel investor on the golf course this weekend in a sporty button-down suit.
View this post on Instagram
Sunday
Step out in a mixed print Safari inspired short-sleeved suit
View this post on Instagram