BBTitans: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Wore A Sky Blue Agbada for Last Night’s Live Eviction Show & We Love It

A new week, a new Big Brother Titans live show, and of course, a new head-turning look served by no other than the show’s host and resident slayer Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

This week, however, Ebuka did it for the culture, serving a vibrant agbada look that would make you look twice or maybe more.

The custom look featured a three-piece sky blue agbada made from Aso Oke material. Ebuka styled the outfit with a matching beaded cap, a long beaded necklace, and a stack of bracelets featuring diamond, silver and beaded pieces. He complemented his look with blue loafers.

Nobody rocks agbada quite like Ebuka, and the accessories pairing levelled up the stunningly gorgeous outfit even more. Even though we are digesting his 3-weeks sartorial streak, we still can’t wait for what he has in store for next week. It’s a no-brainer! It’ll surely turn heads. See you next week.

Credits:

Outfit: @deco_d29

Bracelet: @diamonds_eternal_jewellers

Photography: @theoladayo