#BBTitans: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Wore A Sky Blue Agbada for Last Night's Live Eviction Show & We Love It

Life Before #BBTitans: 5 Times Ebubu Appeared as a Model in Music Videos for Top Nigerian Artistes

Our Favourite Celebs Brought Out Their Best Looks For The 2023 Grammys!

Tems Stole The Spotlight At The 2023 Grammys

Here's Everyone Who Won The 2023 Grammys

Lukay and Jaypee Evicted from the #BBTitans Show

Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Ms Banks & Offset Spotted at the Roc Nation Brunch | See Photos

Tems Looked Incredibly Chic in White at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

Ethiopia’s Alemeneshi Hereha Guta wins #LagosCityMarathon2023 Female Category

#LagosCityMarathon2023: Edwin Kibet is the First Person to Cross the Finish Line

Published

4 hours ago

 on

A new week, a new Big Brother Titans live show, and of course, a new head-turning look served by no other than the show's host and resident slayer Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

This week, however, Ebuka did it for the culture, serving a vibrant agbada look that would make you look twice or maybe more. 

The custom look featured a three-piece sky blue agbada made from Aso Oke material. Ebuka styled the outfit with a matching beaded cap, a long beaded necklace, and a stack of bracelets featuring diamond, silver and beaded pieces. He complemented his look with blue loafers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Nobody rocks agbada quite like Ebuka, and the accessories pairing levelled up the stunningly gorgeous outfit even more. Even though we are digesting his 3-weeks sartorial streak, we still can't wait for what he has in store for next week. It's a no-brainer! It'll surely turn heads. See you next week.

Credits:
Outfit: @deco_d29
Bracelet: @diamonds_eternal_jewellers
Photography: @theoladayo

