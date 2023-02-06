Connect with us

Music Scoop

Tems Stole The Spotlight At The 2023 Grammys

Inspired Movies & TV Music

EGOT Status Confirmed! Viola Davis Wins GRAMMY for Narrating her Book “Finding Me”

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Here's Everyone Who Won The 2023 Grammys

Inspired Music

Tems Wins Her First GRAMMY with “Wait For You”

Events Music Scoop

Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Ms Banks & Offset Spotted at the Roc Nation Brunch | See Photos

Music Scoop

Tems Looked Incredibly Chic in White at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

Music

New Music: Diamond Platnumz - Zuwena

Music

Lojay starts the year off with “MOTO” | Listen on BN

Music

New Music: Skiibii - Back To Sender

Music

Blaqbonez drops “Breaking the Yoke of Love” featuring Chiké & Raybekah

Music

Tems Stole The Spotlight At The 2023 Grammys

Published

4 mins ago

 on

The 65th edition of the annual Grammy Awards was held last night at the Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles. We spotted some of your favorite stars on the red carpet in looks that wowed.

Nigerian singer Tems won her first GRAMMY for her performance in Future’s “Wait For You,” where she was featured alongside Drake. The song won the “Best Melodic Rap Performance” category.

The star looked gorgeous in a gold silk gown as she strutted the red carpet, grabbing the attention of her fans and other international celebrities who admire her work, like DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, Rick Ross, and more.

Check on it!

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php