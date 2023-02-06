Tems Stole The Spotlight At The 2023 Grammys

The 65th edition of the annual Grammy Awards was held last night at the Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles. We spotted some of your favorite stars on the red carpet in looks that wowed.

Nigerian singer Tems won her first GRAMMY for her performance in Future’s “Wait For You,” where she was featured alongside Drake. The song won the “Best Melodic Rap Performance” category.

The star looked gorgeous in a gold silk gown as she strutted the red carpet, grabbing the attention of her fans and other international celebrities who admire her work, like DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, Rick Ross, and more.

Check on it!