Basketball Africa League(BAL) IN Lagos Sizzles with Naomi Campbell and A-List Celebrities

Published

4 hours ago

 on

BAL IN, a premium lifestyle event of the Basketball Africa League rocked Lagos with A-list celebrities and fashionistas attending the event in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos.

British renowned supermodel and businesswoman, Naomi Campbell was the special guest of honour at the BAL IN Lagos alongside BAL President, Amadou Gallo Fall and Gbemisola Abudu, NBA Africa Vice President and Country Head, Nigeria.

The event hosted superstars including Uti Nwachukwu, Obi Asika, Ladi Balogun, Sola Akinlade, Esther Agunbiade, Ozo Chukwu and Hermes, both of the past Big Brother Naija show.

Other notable stars on parade at the BAL IN Lagos include Dare Art Alade, Engr. Musa Kida, Akah Nnani, Olumide Oyedeji and Obinna Ekezie, both former NBA players, Toolz and her husband Capt. Demuren, Kim Opara and a host of others.

The BAL IN Lagos showcased the premium lifestyle associated with the partners and followers of the Basketball Africa League, an initiative of the National Basketball Association Africa and FIBA Africa to develop and promote pan-African basketball talent.

The exquisite concept, design and branding of the venue, Kaly Restaurant & Bar Lounge in the heart of Lagos complimented by the Naija tunes blasting from the sound systems was mesmerizing.

According to organisers, the BAL IN is part of the series of events aimed to entertain and sensitize the public about the activities of the BAL season 3 which is scheduled to tip off in Dakar, Senegal from 11th March, this year with Kwara Falcons, newly crowned champions of the Nigeria Premier Basketball League as one of the contenders.

Kindly visit their website for more details and match tickets information.

