Our Favourite Celebs Brought Out Their Best Looks For The 2023 Grammys!

Basketball Africa League(BAL) IN Lagos Sizzles with Naomi Campbell and A-List Celebrities

Tems Stole The Spotlight At The 2023 Grammys

Tulsa Based Femtech Startup, Sanicle.us joins Americorps and Other Partners to Honour Martin Luther King Jr

Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Ms Banks & Offset Spotted at the Roc Nation Brunch | See Photos

Maison Martell brought an Audacious experience to the Capital City of Nigeria, Abuja | See more

'An Arabian Evening'; Folajomi Oladimeji celebrated his Birthday with a Ritzy Event | Here's how it went

The Stylish Guests Spotted on the Blue Carpet at ARISE Fashion Week Day 2

New Tv Series'The Plan' Host Private Screening Event as the Show Premieres on Netflix Today

ARISE Fashion Week—Day 1: All The Unmissable Fashion Moments

The 65th Grammy Awards ended a few hours ago, and we are excited to see some of our favorite artists win that gold gramophone. This year’s Grammy red carpet kept us glued to our seats with dresses that took our breath away and suits that fit like a glove.

Keep scrolling to see what your faves wore to the ceremony:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

