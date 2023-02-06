Connect with us

Scoop

Life Before #BBTitans: 5 Times Ebubu Appeared as a Model in Music Videos for Top Nigerian Artistes

Events Music Scoop

Our Favourite Celebs Brought Out Their Best Looks For The 2023 Grammys!

Scoop Style

#BBTitans: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Wore A Sky Blue Agbada for Last Night’s Live Eviction Show & We Love It

Events Music Scoop

Tems Stole The Spotlight At The 2023 Grammys

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Here's Everyone Who Won The 2023 Grammys

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Lukay and Jaypee Evicted from the #BBTitans Show

Events Music Scoop

Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Ms Banks & Offset Spotted at the Roc Nation Brunch | See Photos

Music Scoop

Tems Looked Incredibly Chic in White at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

Scoop

Ethiopia’s Alemeneshi Hereha Guta wins #LagosCityMarathon2023 Female Category

Scoop

#LagosCityMarathon2023: Edwin Kibet is the First Person to Cross the Finish Line

Scoop

Life Before #BBTitans: 5 Times Ebubu Appeared as a Model in Music Videos for Top Nigerian Artistes

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Ebubu, one of Big Brother Titans’ housemates, has been lighting up the house with his dance moves and has even gained more fans with his chill and funny personalities.

The actor and fashion enthusiast said he entered the Big Brother Titans (#ZiyakhalaWahala) house to express his creative side and show the world what he’s made of. He’s been true to that.

Here are five times Ebubu has been featured in music videos as a model for top Nigerian stars.

BNXN feat. Zinoleesky – Kilometer (remix)

 

Yemi Alade – True Love 

Kizz Daniel – Jaho 

Masterkraft feat. Chike – Hosanna

Wizkid feat. Blaq Jerzee – Blow

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Patricia Beshel: Shoot your Shot! Don’t Wait for Your Partner to Find You

Nigerians are Buying Naira with Naira! What Does this Mean for our Cashless Economy?

From “Happy Mumu” to “Billionaire (Onye Ji Cash)”… 5 Times Stanley Okorie’s Music Was a Perfect Soundtrack to Everyday Life

Fostering Gender Equality in Politics and Governance

Help CFOSF Provide Healthcare for Widows & The Less Privileged Via DonateNG
css.php