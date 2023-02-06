Life Before #BBTitans: 5 Times Ebubu Appeared as a Model in Music Videos for Top Nigerian Artistes

Ebubu, one of Big Brother Titans’ housemates, has been lighting up the house with his dance moves and has even gained more fans with his chill and funny personalities.

The actor and fashion enthusiast said he entered the Big Brother Titans (#ZiyakhalaWahala) house to express his creative side and show the world what he’s made of. He’s been true to that.

Here are five times Ebubu has been featured in music videos as a model for top Nigerian stars.

BNXN feat. Zinoleesky – Kilometer (remix)

Yemi Alade – True Love

Kizz Daniel – Jaho

Masterkraft feat. Chike – Hosanna

Wizkid feat. Blaq Jerzee – Blow