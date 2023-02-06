Connect with us

Ramsey Nouah Announces New Nollywood Project "Igbo Landing" in Collaboration With Play Network Studios

10 mins ago

Veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Ramsey Nouah has announced that he is collaborating with and Play Network Studios on a Nollywood film titled “Igbo Landing,” which is set to premiere in 2025.

In the announcement he made on his official Instagram page, Ramsey Nouah said, “These are exciting times! Play Network Studios X Ramsey Films will be embarking on another nostalgic journey down history lane. IGBO LANDING. See you in 2025!”

 

Charles Okpaleke co-founder and CEO of the studio wrote, “Play Network Studios and Ramsey Films will be embarking on another epoch-making journey down history lane”

 

The synopsis of the film hasn’t yet been revealed, but according to different accounts of history and research, the “Igbo Landing” (also called Ibo Landing, Ebo Landing, or Ebos Landing) is a historic site at Dunbar Creek on St. Simons Island, Glynn County, Georgia. In 1803, one of the largest mass suicides of enslaved people took place when Igbo captives from what is now Nigeria were taken to the Georgia coast. The captive Igbo people who had taken control of their slave ship and refused to submit to slavery in the United States In different accounts of the event, it is known that the Igbos marched ashore, singing, led by their high chief. Then, at his direction, they walked into the marshy waters of Dunbar Creek, committing mass suicide.

Play Network Studios is the production company behind movies like “Nneka the Pretty Serpent,” “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free,” “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story,” and their upcoming project, “Hijack ’93.”

