Sarah Jakes Roberts Keeps Giving Us Suit Goals | See Our Top 5 Looks

Sarah Jakes Roberts Keeps Giving Us Suit Goals | See Our Top 5 Looks

If suits had a muse, it would be Sarah Jakes Roberts.
16 mins ago

One thing about Sarah Jakes Roberts is that she knows how to wear a suit, and she does it with confidence and style. The daughter of renowned American pastor and motivational speaker T.D. Jakes, Sarah is a pastor in her own right, but she also embraces fashion in a way that feels true to her.

You’ll find her delivering powerful sermons from the pulpit, ministering to countless people, and looking great while doing it. Whether she’s in elegant dresses, chic co-ords, bold prints, leather ensembles, or flowy gowns, she wears each look with ease.

But when it comes to suits, she has a way of making them her own. From classic pinstripes to wide-leg palazzo trousers, from bold colours to crisp, tailored sets, she wears them all with confidence. And just when you think you’ve seen it all, she’ll switch things up with a tie, a baseball cap, or a unique accessory, showing you how much a suit can be just as stylish as it is powerful.

Here are our top five favourite photos of Sarah Jakes Roberts in suits. Get ready for some inspiration

 

