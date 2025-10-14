Connect with us

5 Times Kola Omotoso Rocked a Suit Like a Perfect Gentleman

Whether it’s burgundy or pink, Kola Omotoso wears every suit with presence, pride, and undeniable flair.
One thing about Kola Omotoso, he’s got the suit game on lock. The Big Brother Naija season 10 finalist doesn’t just wear suits; he wears them with colour, with confidence, and with a clear understanding of how to make tailoring work.

From camel pinstripes to hot pink, from cream to white, Kola moves through the colour spectrum like someone who knows that menswear doesn’t have to play it safe. A burgundy suit? He’ll wear it. Brown pinstripes? Done. Tan double-breasted blazers? Already in rotation. White oversized fits with a pop of orange pocket square? That’s his lane too. Even pink, a shade most men won’t touch, looks completely natural on him because he wears it like he owns it.

What really stands out is his understanding of fit. Every blazer sits perfectly on his shoulders. Every trouser hangs at just the right length. The tailoring is sharp without being stiff. Add silver rings, intentional accessories, and glasses that complete the moment, and you’ve got someone who thinks about every detail.

Kola’s not afraid of colour or silhouette, and that’s what makes his approach to suits worth paying attention to. He’s proof that menswear can be bold, playful, and still completely sophisticated.

See our top five picks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kola Omotoso (@kolapo__o)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kola Omotoso (@kolapo__o)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kola Omotoso (@kolapo__o)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kola Omotoso (@kolapo__o)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kola Omotoso (@kolapo__o)

