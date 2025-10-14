Imisi Served Glamour at the BBNaija Winner’s Party in Burgundy Lace & Swarovski Crystals

Burgundy, crystals, and the ease of a woman who’s done something great — that’s how Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, Imisi, stepped into her winner’s party. After weeks of strategy, laughter, and late-night confessions, she closed her season not just with a title, but with a look that felt every bit like her victory moment.

Her deep burgundy lace gown swept the floor, its floral beading reflecting soft, glowing hues with every movement. The sheer neckline and sleeves brought a delicate finish, while the fitted bodice reminded everyone why this was her night. Around her neck sat a Swarovski crystal necklace, layered bracelets glimmering as she moved. A white clutch added balance, proof that she understands when to let the details speak quietly.

Her hair framed her face in smooth waves, and her warm-toned makeup — bronze eyes, winged liner, mauve-plum lips — radiated ease and poise.

“The assignment was ‘Winners Party,’ but I showed up as a trophy,” she wrote, and that line summed it up.

