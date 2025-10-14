Connect with us

Beauty Scoop Style

Imisi Served Glamour at the BBNaija Winner’s Party in Burgundy Lace & Swarovski Crystals

Beauty Scoop Style

Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s Fringe Gown Deserves Its Own Standing Ovation

Beauty Scoop Style

Mercy Aigbe Is Serving Monday Office Glam in This Ivory Coat Dress

Beauty Promotions

Uncover Introduces The U Collective: A Rewarding Way to Shop, Save & Connect

Beauty BN TV Events News Promotions

Konga Health and KongaTV showcase African Beauty Innovation at Beauty in the Motherland 2025

Beauty Scoop Style

Dede Ashiogwu Just Gave Us the Perfect Mix of Culture and Glam in This Red George

Beauty Events Promotions

Find Your Perfect Shade: MAC Cosmetics Debuts I ONLY WEAR M·A·C in Nigeria

Beauty Scoop

Temi Otedola in All-Black Couture Was the Moment at L'Oréal Paris

Beauty Style

Tattoo Artist Emmanuel Uchenna Item Wants More Africans to Wear Their Heritage On Skin

Beauty BN TV

Want the Perfect Soft Glam? Dimma Umeh Just Shared the Only Tutorial You’ll Ever Need

Beauty

Imisi Served Glamour at the BBNaija Winner’s Party in Burgundy Lace & Swarovski Crystals

Burgundy lace and Swarovski crystals — Imisi showed up as the winner she is at the Big Brother Naija Winner’s Party.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Becca/Instagram

Burgundy, crystals, and the ease of a woman who’s done something great — that’s how Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, Imisi, stepped into her winner’s party. After weeks of strategy, laughter, and late-night confessions, she closed her season not just with a title, but with a look that felt every bit like her victory moment.

Her deep burgundy lace gown swept the floor, its floral beading reflecting soft, glowing hues with every movement. The sheer neckline and sleeves brought a delicate finish, while the fitted bodice reminded everyone why this was her night. Around her neck sat a Swarovski crystal necklace, layered bracelets glimmering as she moved. A white clutch added balance, proof that she understands when to let the details speak quietly.

Her hair framed her face in smooth waves, and her warm-toned makeup — bronze eyes, winged liner, mauve-plum lips — radiated ease and poise.

“The assignment was ‘Winners Party,’ but I showed up as a trophy,” she wrote, and that line summed it up.

See photos below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php