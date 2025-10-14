Nigeria Advances to the 2026 World Cup Playoffs After a Confident 4–0 Victory

Nigeria is through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs after a 4–0 victory over Benin Republic in Uyo on Tuesday night.

The Super Eagles delivered a solid performance at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, led by Victor Osimhen, who scored a hat-trick, and Frank Onyeka, whose late goal sealed the result.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the third minute after connecting with a pass from Samuel Chukwueze to send Nigeria in front. The striker doubled the lead before half-time, heading home another delivery from Chukwueze to put the hosts firmly in control.

Benin attempted to respond but were kept at bay by goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who made several key saves. Defenders Calvin Bassey and Bright Osayi–Samuel also maintained composure at the back as Nigeria held their advantage.

Early in the second half, Osimhen completed his hat-trick after reacting quickly when Moses Simon’s free-kick came off the crossbar. The goal marked his 29th for Nigeria in 44 appearances, moving him closer to Rashidi Yekini’s all-time record.

Substitute Frank Onyeka added a fourth goal in the 90th minute, finishing off another cross from Simon to close out the match.

The win places Nigeria second in Group C with 15 points and a +7 goal difference, enough to qualify as one of the four best second-placed teams across the nine groups. The Super Eagles will now compete in the CAF Four-Team Playoff Tournament in Morocco from 13th to 16th November.

Benin, who started the day as group leaders, missed out on qualification for their first-ever World Cup appearance. Nigeria, meanwhile, advances to the next stage of the qualifying campaign and remains in contention for a place at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.