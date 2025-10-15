Prudent Gabriel & Okopi Peterson Mark Their First Traditional Wedding Anniversary in Stunning Purple Style

Blink your eyes, and a whole year is gone!

It feels like just yesterday when Prudent Gabriel and Okopi Peterson said their traditional vows in a spectacular October ceremony filled with colourful traditional attire. Now, twelve months later, the couple has marked this milestone with an anniversary photoshoot that reminds us exactly why we fell in love with their story.

And what a year it’s been! Beyond celebrating their love, Prudent and Okopi welcomed their first child—a beautiful baby boy—just two months ago. From bride and groom to husband, wife, and now parents, their journey has been beautiful to watch.

For their anniversary shoot, the couple chose coordinating traditional attire in a gorgeous shade of purple. Okopi wore a regal agbada with pink and lavender embroidery featuring floral motifs, complete with multiple strands of black beads, a purple fila, and dark sunglasses. Prudent looked breathtaking in a fitted, floor-length sequined gown with an asymmetrical neckline and dramatic black fabric draped on one shoulder. Her gele was tied to perfection, creating a sculptural masterpiece.

Set against a backdrop of twinkling string lights, the entire shoot had this warm, intimate quality that makes you feel like you’re witnessing something truly special.

Prudent’s caption says it all: “1 year of God’s love shared between us, to know you is to love you, you complete me, I will do this over and over again with you my love.”

See more photos below