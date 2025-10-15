Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Prudent Gabriel & Okopi Peterson Mark Their First Traditional Wedding Anniversary in Stunning Purple Style

News Scoop Sports

Nigeria Advances to the 2026 World Cup Playoffs After a Confident 4–0 Victory

Scoop Style

5 Times Kola Omotoso Rocked a Suit Like a Perfect Gentleman

Beauty Scoop Style

Imisi Served Glamour at the BBNaija Winner’s Party in Burgundy Lace & Swarovski Crystals

BN TV Scoop Style

Jennifer Hudson Walked Through the Spirit Tunnel in Neon and We’re Taking Style Notes

Culture Scoop Style

Ghana Secures Historic Protection for Kente Cloth as First Geographical Indication

Music Scoop Style

Adekunle Gold Serves Fuji Royalty in Green Velvet Agbada | See Photos

BN TV Music Scoop

Adekunle Gold’s “Big Fish” Visualiser Is Cool, Calm & Full of Swagger

Scoop Style

Diamond of the Season! Dede's Media Round Fashion Looks Are Stunning

Beauty Scoop Style

Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s Fringe Gown Deserves Its Own Standing Ovation

Scoop

Prudent Gabriel & Okopi Peterson Mark Their First Traditional Wedding Anniversary in Stunning Purple Style

Prudent Gabriel and Okopi Peterson celebrate one year of marriage in coordinated purple looks.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Blink your eyes, and a whole year is gone!

It feels like just yesterday when Prudent Gabriel and Okopi Peterson said their traditional vows in a spectacular October ceremony filled with colourful traditional attire. Now, twelve months later, the couple has marked this milestone with an anniversary photoshoot that reminds us exactly why we fell in love with their story.

And what a year it’s been! Beyond celebrating their love, Prudent and Okopi welcomed their first child—a beautiful baby boy—just two months ago. From bride and groom to husband, wife, and now parents, their journey has been beautiful to watch.

For their anniversary shoot, the couple chose coordinating traditional attire in a gorgeous shade of purple. Okopi wore a regal agbada with pink and lavender embroidery featuring floral motifs, complete with multiple strands of black beads, a purple fila, and dark sunglasses. Prudent looked breathtaking in a fitted, floor-length sequined gown with an asymmetrical neckline and dramatic black fabric draped on one shoulder. Her gele was tied to perfection, creating a sculptural masterpiece.

Set against a backdrop of twinkling string lights, the entire shoot had this warm, intimate quality that makes you feel like you’re witnessing something truly special.

Prudent’s caption says it all: “1 year of God’s love shared between us, to know you is to love you, you complete me, I will do this over and over again with you my love.”

See more photos below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php