Sultana Ibrahim Is Serving Look After Look Since Leaving the BBNaija House

Prudent Gabriel & Okopi Peterson Mark Their First Traditional Wedding Anniversary in Stunning Purple Style

Nigeria Advances to the 2026 World Cup Playoffs After a Confident 4–0 Victory

5 Times Kola Omotoso Rocked a Suit Like a Perfect Gentleman

Imisi Served Glamour at the BBNaija Winner’s Party in Burgundy Lace & Swarovski Crystals

Jennifer Hudson Walked Through the Spirit Tunnel in Neon and We’re Taking Style Notes

Ghana Secures Historic Protection for Kente Cloth as First Geographical Indication

Adekunle Gold Serves Fuji Royalty in Green Velvet Agbada | See Photos

Adekunle Gold’s “Big Fish” Visualiser Is Cool, Calm & Full of Swagger

Diamond of the Season! Dede's Media Round Fashion Looks Are Stunning

Since leaving the BBNaija house, Sultana Ibrahim has been on a stunning fashion streak.

3 hours ago

Sultana Auduson Ibrahim has us pulling all our style moodboards for the rest of this month, and even for next month if Sultana allows us, with her post-Big Brother Naija looks that have been absolutely stellar.

Since finishing as a finalist on Big Brother Naija season 10, Sultana has been giving us fashion moment after fashion moment. The girl is not playing around when it comes to her wardrobe choices, and we’re taking notes.

There’s the yellow and white three-piece with a sweetheart corset top, high-waisted trousers, and a floor-length brocade coat covered in yellow florals with structured shoulders. She wrapped her gele sleekly and kept the jewellery minimal. Then she completely switched gears with a body-hugging silver beaded mini dress featuring off-shoulder styling with dramatic black structured shoulders and long sleeves. Sleek bob, strappy heels, minimal accessories—the dress did all the talking.

But our favourite might be the menswear-inspired moment: navy pinstripe wide-leg suit with a waistcoat, white double-breasted blazer, black baker boy cap with mesh detailing, and retro sunglasses. Sharp, tailored, and absolutely stunning.

What we love most is the range. From traditional elegance to modern glamour to androgynous tailoring, Sultana’s proving she can do it all.

See our top three looks so far below

 

