Sultana Ibrahim Is Serving Look After Look Since Leaving the BBNaija House

Sultana Auduson Ibrahim has us pulling all our style moodboards for the rest of this month, and even for next month if Sultana allows us, with her post-Big Brother Naija looks that have been absolutely stellar.

Since finishing as a finalist on Big Brother Naija season 10, Sultana has been giving us fashion moment after fashion moment. The girl is not playing around when it comes to her wardrobe choices, and we’re taking notes.

There’s the yellow and white three-piece with a sweetheart corset top, high-waisted trousers, and a floor-length brocade coat covered in yellow florals with structured shoulders. She wrapped her gele sleekly and kept the jewellery minimal. Then she completely switched gears with a body-hugging silver beaded mini dress featuring off-shoulder styling with dramatic black structured shoulders and long sleeves. Sleek bob, strappy heels, minimal accessories—the dress did all the talking.

But our favourite might be the menswear-inspired moment: navy pinstripe wide-leg suit with a waistcoat, white double-breasted blazer, black baker boy cap with mesh detailing, and retro sunglasses. Sharp, tailored, and absolutely stunning.

What we love most is the range. From traditional elegance to modern glamour to androgynous tailoring, Sultana’s proving she can do it all.

See our top three looks so far below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sultana Auduson Ibrahim (@sultanafarida_auduson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sultana Auduson Ibrahim (@sultanafarida_auduson)