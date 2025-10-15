Imisi Just Served a Bold Red Look Worth Talking About | See Photos

Connect with us

Did we just spot Imisi on set with Adekunle Gold and Mensan? Either way, her red look deserves all the attention it’s getting.
Photo Credit: Imisi/Instagram

Did we just spot Big Brother Naija season 10 winner Imisi on set with Adekunle Gold? And with BBNaija season 10 finalist Mensan, too? Our fingers are crossed, but we’re fairly certain something exciting is brewing.

The gist is suggesting she might be featured in a music video for one of the tracks from Adekunle Gold’s recent album, “Fuji.” We can’t confirm anything officially just yet, but either way, we’re intrigued. What we do know is that Imisi’s look was absolutely fabulous. She went for bold colour-blocking with bright red wide-leg trousers paired against a black sweetheart neckline corset top.

But the real showstopper is the cropped red metallic bolero jacket. She kept her accessories sharp: a black belt with silver buckle detailing, layered gold necklaces, and a black clutch. Red pointed-toe heels completed the statement. Her blonde hair fell in soft waves with polished nude lip makeup.

Whether this turns out to be a music video moment or just a fashion sighting, we’re grateful Imisi gave us this look to obsess over. If our suspicions are correct, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for whatever comes next.

See more photos below

