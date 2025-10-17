Shaffy Bello × Gbenga Artsmith: When Nollywood Royalty Meets Luxury Craftsmanship

When style, heritage, and artistry come together, they create a striking visual story, as reflected in this editorial.



Gbenga Artsmith, known for its work in African-inspired accessories, has released a new fashion editorial featuring actor Shaffy Bello. Styled in a range of statement looks, Shaffy channels the spirit of the owanbé muse, offering inspiration for bride’s and groom’s mothers, intending brides, and stylish guests alike.

From regal damask to rich aso-oke and modern beaded couture, every look is perfectly complemented by Gbenga Artsmith’s signature handcrafted jewelry sets – statement coral pieces, lustrous pearl creations, and gemstone-embellished chokers – paired with the brand’s iconic beaded bags, the must-have arm candies for wedding season.

Creative Director, Gbenga Ayo-Dada, shares:

“This editorial is a love letter to every stylish celebrant who sees weddings and parties as their runway. Shaffy Bello was the perfect muse – sophisticated, powerful, and unapologetically glamorous.”





PHOTO CREDIT:



Jewelry & Bags: Gbenga Artsmith @gbengaartsmith

Navy Blue & Yellow Fabrics: Brasas Fabrics @brasasfabrics

Tailoring: Tab’s Atelier @tabsatelier

Brown Asooke Ensemble: Asolasoke @asolasoke

Damask Outfit: Wearables by Ashabi @wearablesbyashabi

Makeup: Ara Creations @aracreations1

Photography: Portraits by Lens4tography @portraitsbylens4tography

Gele Styling: @taiwos_touch & @shola_craft

Sponsored Content