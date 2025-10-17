The Special Foundation Wraps 2025 Summer School, Impacting 24,500 Children in 14 Centers Across 9 States

Lagos, September 2025 — The Special Foundation has successfully concluded its 2025 Special Summer School program, which ran from July 28 to September 4, 2025, across 14 learning centers in underserved communities in 9 States. The initiative provided children with access to learning opportunities, mentorship, and creative activities during the long holiday, ensuring continuous engagement and growth outside the traditional school calendar.

This year’s program impacted more than 24,500 lives, from out-of-school children in Minna, Niger State, learning tailoring and shoe-making, to young adults in Nekede LGA in Owerri, Imo State, learning about Solar Energy. The program, in its eighth edition since its first inception in 2018, has equipped participants with critical literacy, numeracy, and vocational skills while fostering creativity, confidence, and teamwork.

Volunteers, educators, and corporate partners such as Credit Direct Limited, Descasio, Macadams Baking Systems Nigeria Limited, Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe Law, De Miller Farms, UAC Foods, and Nigerian Bottling Company, together with over 423 young professionals from our partners’ pool, powered the program’s success. From interactive lessons and extracurriculars to refreshments and back-to-school materials, their collective effort created a safe space for every child to learn, have fun, and thrive.

The program’s community spirit shone through in special ways. At the Ikota center, teenage volunteers from the Rockstars at Kindness nonprofit painted two classrooms, adding color and warmth to the learning space. At the Makoko center, the Macadams Baking Systems team led a week-long program, inspiring 100 participants with hands-on lessons using state-of-the-art baking equipment.

The Special Foundation’s vision to educate the next generation of African leaders continues to drive every program and partnership. This shared commitment to impact has inspired volunteers, organizations, and corporate bodies alike to contribute their time and resources toward creating opportunities for children in underserved communities. The Special Summer School is one of the Foundation’s strongest expressions of this vision, a program built to nurture learning, empower dreams, and ensure that no child is left behind.

“Our vision has always been to raise a generation of young African leaders through education and access,” said Seyi Akinwale, Founder of The Special Foundation. “Through the 2025 Special Summer School alone, we have touched over 24,500 lives across 9 states and 14 centers, and next year, we are looking to expand to 15 states as we continue to deepen our impact and reach more children.” “We are in economically disadvantaged communities and trying to ensure that no child gets left behind,” added Seyi Akinwale, who was also present at the Makoko center. “We are investing in the future of children across the country. And the summer school program is targeted and structured around these lines, ensuring that the children are equipped with vocational skills and ensuring that they have a more developed passion for learning.”

The program went beyond academics and vocational skills to embrace the arts, as over 470 participants at the Bariga center expressed themselves through dance, poetry, and music. Their performances reflected the Foundation’s commitment to supporting every child’s dream, whether to become dancers, doctors, or engineers.

One heartwarming moment captured during the program was in the Zaria center in Kaduna State, where 11-year-old Brave Sunday boldly declared that she wanted to be known in the future as ‘Her Excellency.’ At the start of the program, one of the center’s coordinators had observed Brave as being shy and reserved, but by the end, she had gained friends, confidence, and inspiration.

Her story mirrors many others shaped by the Special Summer School, part of The Special Foundation’s mission to expand access to quality education for underprivileged children in Africa. Alongside scholarships, mentorship, and school infrastructure projects, the program reflects the foundation’s commitment to inclusive learning environments that nurture potential and inspire hope.

