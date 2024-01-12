Comet Nwosu: How To Make Use of the Spotlight to Create Individual Impact

My friend said, “Little or big, there’s a difference only you can make.” I saw this on her WhatsApp status many years ago, but I read it with a shallow mindset. Recently, while reflecting on a recent occurrence that resonated with me, I couldn’t help but draw a parallel to that quote.

In life, we all have the spotlight. Some of us shy away from it, while others fully embrace it. There are underlying and even rational reasons for people’s evasiveness from their spotlight, however, it doesn’t mean they should continue doing so. Everyone, including you, has a purpose on earth to fulfil. Even though the spotlight doesn’t always come in a typical disco light shine, it doesn’t mean it’s all dim around you. It’s important to use our spotlights to make an impact on the universe, no matter how little or big we think it is.

It’s easy to get carried away by our expectations from the government or their bodies, forgetting that we’re a government on our own in our rights. We govern our minds, emotions, and physicality. The government is made up of people – those leading from the top and the rest of us who have to play our part to make the country work – hence, everyone has a role to play. Some of the little things we have control over include, first and foremost, being kind to one another. This friend of mine represents this to the core. She’s loved by everyone just as much as she loves people. Her heart is big and it shows in her attitude.

Secondly, we need to save our planet by the way we manage our refuse dumps. Our ecosystem is suffering significantly due to the lack of this individual skill. If you are fond of pouring your waste into the gutter when it rains or flinging that Fanta plastic out of the moving bus, commit to doing better this year. That tiny bottle or plastic you throw by the roadside and assume is insignificant contributes significantly to flooding in the country and climate change.

Thirdly, we need to learn to nurture our minds and manage our emotions intelligently. Doing so will not only benefit us and the community at large, but the generations to come. For example, the way we raise our kids will determine whether emotional intelligence is imparted and this influence will extend to more generations in the future.

So for the benefit of all and ourselves, we need to be informed and inspired to be and do better. Only then can we feel justified in expressing frustration when the political government is slacking. If not, we should ask ourselves why anyone unwilling to adhere to established rules or create standards should be ready for the legislation the government will put in place to amend things.

As my friend rightfully wrote, “Little or big, there’s a difference only you can make.” The spotlight is directed to your angle right now, even in your dimly lighted room. Even in moments when you feel tired of doing the right thing. Be reminded that there’s an impact only you can make, and don’t wait on others first. You’re not small, weak, or incapable; you’re worthy enough to create an impact. The world and generations to come are waiting.

***

Feature Image by Godisable Jacob for Pexels