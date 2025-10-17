Connect with us

Konga103.7FM and Checkers Africa Launch “Young Stars Corner” to Engage Young Audiences

Published

31 minutes ago

 on

Konga103.7FM has partnered with Checkers Africa, producers of Checkers Custard, to introduce a new children’s radio segment titled “Young Stars Corner.”

Airing every Saturday at 11:00 AM and streaming live on Konga , the programme creates a space for children across Lagos and beyond to share stories, showcase talents, and participate in interactive discussions designed to encourage self-expression.

Participants also receive Checkers’ Buddies treats as part of the show’s engagement activities.

Speaking about the initiative, Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head of KongaTV & KongaFM, said:

“At KongaFM, we believe children are the heartbeat of tomorrow’s Nigeria. Through ‘Young Stars Corner,’ we’re nurturing confidence, creativity, and curiosity in kids. Our partnership with Checkers Africa is proof that media and brands can collaborate meaningfully to shape a generation that learns, laughs, and dreams out loud.”

Since its launch, the programme has featured several young participants, including Praise Omike, Gabriella Odionye, and Abimbola O, who were among the first set of winners in the Young Stars Corner Giveaway Splash.

Through its weekly broadcasts, Young Stars Corner aims to explore how radio can serve as a platform for youth participation and creative engagement.

