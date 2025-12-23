Konga Partners The 7th Nigeria Sales Conference in Nigeria to Boost Sales Professionalism

The Nigeria Sales Conference has reaffirmed its position as Nigeria’s platform for sales development and professional networking.

Convened by sales coach George Emetuche of Selling Champion Consulting and in its 7th edition, the annual conference gathered hundreds of sales professionals from across the country, demonstrating its crucial role in advancing sales professionalism through continuous learning, strategic partnerships, and meaningful business connections.

For many participants, the conference has become an essential yearly ritual that strengthens the backbone of Nigeria’s growing sales community.

This was reinforced by Mr Emetuche during his keynote address, where he said, “The main objective of Nigeria Sales Conference is to provide a credible platform for capacity building and networking.”

KongaTV played a strategic role in extending the conference’s reach by providing comprehensive media coverage of the gathering.

Through professional documentation and broadcast across multiple platforms, KongaTV ensured that the invaluable insights and thought leadership sessions reached audiences beyond the physical venue, multiplying the conference’s transformative impact on Nigeria’s sales community.

A major highlight was the participation of Konga, Africa’s foremost e-commerce platform, as a strategic partner. The collaboration revealed the growing connection between e-commerce and contemporary sales practice, proving that modern sales success extends beyond traditional persuasion to mastering customer behaviour, digital channels, and omnichannel retail strategies.

Operating under the theme “Selling To Lead,” the conference focused on elevating sales professionalism, capacity building, and business leadership, serving as a credible platform for knowledge exchange and skill sharpening.

Attendees described the sessions as highly insightful, powered by distinguished speakers including Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Pharm Patrick Ajah, Dr. Uche Ogah, Engr. Charles Aladewolu, Bitrus Danharbi Chinoko, Ayo Emakhiohe, Mimi Orjiekwe, and Edward Esene.

Their presentations addressed customer intelligence, leadership, branding, silent salesmanship, and business sustainability.

The conference featured special recognition with Mr. Kazie Eke receiving the Salesman of the Year award, while Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa was honoured as Father of Sales.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga