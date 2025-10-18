Connect with us

Jesse King Returns with “The Rebirth Concert" A Soulful Tribute to Nigerian Highlife

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian Highlife icon, Jesse King, affectionately known by his stage name Bùgá, is poised to mark an extraordinary milestone in his musical journey, celebrating over two decades of his influential presence in the music industry. This momentous occasion will be commemorated through “The Rebirth Concert”, a grand event designed to be a heartfelt tribute to the rich cultural heritage, infectious rhythms, and enduring legacy that define Highlife music in Nigeria.

Scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 1 PM, the concert will be held at the prestigious Civic Centre, situated in the vibrant heart of Victoria Island, Lagos. This venue, renowned for hosting illustrious events, will provide an enchanting backdrop for a celebration that transcends mere entertainment, embracing a colourful tapestry of Nigerian culture and history that resonates deeply with audiences.

The Rebirth Concert is not simply a musical performance; it is an exuberant celebration of tradition that promises to feature an array of talented artists, including the dynamic Veentage Band, the captivating Sammy, the energetic Peter De Rock, the soulful Most Precious, the melodious Ibitayo Jeje, the vibrant Yemmy TPX, and the innovative Judeworldstar. Together, these artists will join Bùgá in creating a soundscape that honours the past while inspiring the future.

Embodying the theme “Back to Highlife – The Rhythm of Our Culture”, this concert is being heralded as a cultural renaissance, inviting attendees to experience a rich blend of nostalgia and modernity.

Jesse King asserts that this event is a bridge connecting generations, stating, “This concert is to bridge the gap between the old and the new Bùgá; it’s the depth, wisdom, and lyrical genius blended with contemporary times.

” His essence encapsulates the timeless allure of his music, which continues to resonate with diverse audiences, making this concert a pivotal encounter for both loyal fans and new listeners.

The architectural brilliance of the Civic Centre will enhance the concert experience, with carefully curated decorations that reflect the essence of Nigerian artistry and heritage. Attendees can expect an inviting and cosy atmosphere filled with laughter, delicious traditional Nigerian cuisine, and ample opportunities for dancing to the infectious beats. Lawunmi Osode, the visionary founder of LA Luxxe Events, is meticulously organising the concert. A luxury event planning company based in Lagos, LA Luxxe is renowned for curating unforgettable and opulent experiences. Lawunmi has expressed her commitment to excellence, saying,

“Just like every event we plan, our primary goal is to make The Rebirth Concert a luxurious experience and ensure maximum satisfaction for all attendees.”

As anticipation builds, Jesse King encourages music lovers to secure their almost sold-out tickets, as this landmark concert promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Highlife music and Nigerian culture. For additional information on ticket purchases and event details, fans can connect with Jesse King through the official social media pages @officialbuga and @laluxxe_events.

In essence, The Rebirth Concert is more than just a musical event; it is an invitation to partake in a vibrant cultural experience that honours the legacy of one of Nigeria’s most treasured musical ambassadors while fostering a shared love for Highlife among generations to come. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this historical evening that promises to be filled with joy, connection, and the timeless rhythms of Highlife music.

