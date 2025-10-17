Dr. Jatali Bellanton Hosts Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf at Her Brilliant Minds Dinner Series During UNGA 2025

During the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Dr. Jatali Bellanton, Cape Verdean-British financial strategist, angel investor, global finance educator, and founder of Brilliant Minds with Dr. Jatali, hosted the inaugural Brilliant Minds Dinner Series in honor of Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia, Africa’s first elected female head of state,and Nobel Peace Laureate.

Produced by Barkue Tubman-Zawolo and MBL Intl Group, the private evening brought together a distinguished cross-section of leaders to celebrate President Sirleaf’s legacy and spotlight the importance of women’s leadership, storytelling, and global collaboration.

A Celebration of Legacy & Leadership

The dinner honored President Sirleaf’s extraordinary journey and her continued commitment through the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development (EJS Center). Established in Monrovia, Liberia, the EJS Center is dedicated to advancing women’s public leadership and social development across Africa.

Its flagship program, the Amujae Initiative, equips and elevates women to serve at the highest levels of public leadership while sustaining Sirleaf’s legacy of breaking barriers and creating pathways for the next generation of African women leaders.

“It is Africa’s time,” President Sirleaf shared in her remarks, emphasizing how African leaders are now shaping their own collaborations while inviting global partners to engage in meaningful, equitable ways.

Guests included an intimate mix of policymakers, investors, and cultural leaders such as Ashley Bell (Redemption Bank), Mona Scott-Young (Monami Entertainment), Alvin Bekoe (Sanbra City), Rachel Nordlinger (Actum), Adeola Oredola (Global Business Development, WME), Dora Whitley (The Continental Collective), and the Vice President of Cartier, alongside other visionaries in business, philanthropy, and media.

A Milestone for Storytelling & Legacy

In a defining moment of the evening, guests were treated to the surprise debut of the draft trailer for President Sirleaf’s forthcoming documentary — a first viewing even for Madam Sirleaf herself.

What sets this film apart is that it not only chronicles her historic presidency but also reveals the personal

journey that led her there. The documentary illuminates her path of resilience, challenges, and triumphs— stories rarely seen, offering a more intimate portrait of Africa’s first female head of state.

Executive Producers include Angela Bassett, Richelieu Dennis, Sam Pollard, and Dr. Jatali Bellanton. Producers include Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, Daniel DiMauro, and Morgan Pehme of Calliope Films.

The dinner also served as the moment where Dr. Bellanton announced her new role as both Executive Producer and Producer of the documentary, deepening her commitment to amplifying narratives of leadership, resilience, and global transformation.

Quotes from the Evening

“When African women come together, we shift narratives, open doors, and create opportunities that transform generations,” said Dr. Bellanton. “I am deeply honored to host President Sirleaf and so many brilliant leaders who share a commitment to Africa’s future.” “It is Africa’s time. Our leaders are collaborating and taking ownership of our shared future, while forging partnerships that honor our values and advance progress,” said President Sirleaf during the evening.

About Dr. Jatali Bellanton

Dr. Jatali Bellanton is a Cape Verdean-British financial strategist, angel investor, author, and global entrepreneur. She is the founder of Brilliant Minds with Dr. Jatali, a platform that bridges finance, culture, and education to create opportunities for underrepresented communities.

She is also a founding investor in Redemption Bank, advancing economic inclusion and global financial transformation, and a finance coach with the renowned Earn Your Leisure platform.

About The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development

Founded in 2018, the EJS Center works to advance women’s public leadership and social development in Africa. Through initiatives such as the Amujae Initiative, the Center develops and supports women leaders to rise to the highest echelons of public service, ensuring that Sirleaf’s legacy continues to inspire, empower, and shape Africa’s future.

About MBL Intl Group

MBL Intl Group, founded by Liberian-American entrepreneur Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, is a global strategy and cultural diplomacy agency specializing in experiential platforms, strategic partnerships, and market expansion that bridges Africa and the world. MBL produced the Brilliant Minds Dinner Series and continues to represent Dr. Jatali Bellanton’s global initiatives.

