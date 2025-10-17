Plazma Has Landed: What to Know About NBC’s New Biscuit

L-R: Sales Director, NBC, Chris Christodoulakis; Snacks & Coffee Business Manager, NBC, Abdulbasit Qureshi; Managing Director, NBC, Goran Sladić; Snacks Marketing Manager, NBC, Ibiyemi Dada.

Nigerian Bottling Company just made a move that could change your snack game. The beverage giant launched Plazma Biscuit in Nigeria on October 15, bringing one of Europe’s most iconic biscuit brands to the Nigerian market.

You might be asking: what makes this launch different from every other snack hitting the market?

For starters, Plazma comes with heritage. The brand has been a staple across Europe for decades. Now, NBC has carefully adapted the original recipe to suit the tastes of Nigerian consumers, ensuring they too can enjoy the same creamy, wholesome experience that has made Plazma a household name globally.

The Partnership Behind the Product

NBC partnered with Bambi (a leading European confectionery company), Coca-Cola HBC Group, and a local biscuit manufacturer to introduce Plazma to the Nigerian market. The collaboration means the product meets international standards while being produced locally.

The biscuit itself promises high-quality ingredients and a creamy texture. Think of it as a breakfast companion, afternoon pick-me-up, or evening treats that work for the whole family.

A Symbolic First Sale

L-R: Snacks & Coffee Business Manager, NBC, Abdulbasit Qureshi; Regional Sales Director, NBC, Segun Olugotun; Managing Director, NBC, Goran Sladić; Managing Director/CEO, Obabukola Ventures (NBC Distributor), Alhaja Bukola Sheu; Sales Director, NBC, Chris Christodoulakis; and the Commercial Manager, NBC, Emmanuel Aluede at the official unveiling and first sale of Plazma biscuits in Nigeria, by the Managing Director, NBC in Ikeja

The launch event featured a memorable highlight when Goran Sladić, NBC’s Managing Director, personally sold the first carton of Plazma at a retail outlet in Lagos. Sladić shared his perspective on what Plazma means for NBC and Nigeria:

“Plazma is much more than a biscuit, it represents trust, quality, and connection that transcend borders and inspire generations. Bringing this beloved brand to Nigeria is another step in our journey of growth, innovation, and partnership with the communities we serve. With over seven decades of presence in Nigeria, our commitment goes beyond business expansion; it’s about investing in the people, potential, and promise of this great nation.”

Why This Launch Matters

NBC has operated in Nigeria for over 70 years. You know them for producing some of your beverages, such as Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Fanta, and Sprite. Now they’re expanding into the snack food sector, a market segment experiencing rapid growth.

The timing tells you something about NBC’s confidence in Nigeria’s economy. The company is pushing forward with new products and local investments.

What Happens Next

Plazma will hit retailers across Lagos first, then expand to other regions. Pricing positions it as an accessible treat rather than a premium import. NBC plans to distribute through its existing beverage network, giving the brand immediate reach.

Will Plazma become your new go-to snack? You’ll find out soon enough as the biscuits arrive at stores near you.

