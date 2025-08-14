Connect with us

News Promotions

International Youth Day: NBC celebrates the Ingenuity of the Nigerian Youth

Events News Promotions

Smirnoff Said “No Stress, Just Vibes” This International Youth Day: Here’s What Went Down

News Promotions

Visa Africa Fintech Accelerator Opens Applications for Fifth Cohort, Welcomes 22 Startups to Fourth

Events News Promotions

Nicole Asinugo Launches the Lone Wolf Podcast: A Creative Movement for Those Who Dare to Walk Alone

News Promotions

Zinox Shares Innovation Story on Konga103.7FM

News Promotions

AWIEF Announces Keynote Speakers for the 2025 Conference in Cape Town

News Promotions

Hennessy Partners with Tems to Champion African Women in Music Through the Leading Vibe Initiative

Music News Promotions

Afro-Soul Artist Osé to Release New Single ‘24 Hours’ This Friday

News Promotions

Storytelling Meets Insurance: Heirs Insurance Launches Creators Fellowship to Demystify Insurance

Cuisine News Promotions

This Diasporan Chef Is Transforming LA’s Culinary and Film Scene; With Small Chops, Meet Chef Akendeu

News

International Youth Day: NBC celebrates the Ingenuity of the Nigerian Youth

Written by NBC
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

To mark International Youth Day 2025, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) is shining a spotlight on the bold, brilliant, and unstoppable young Nigerians who are shaping a better tomorrow, one idea, one hustle, one bold move at a time.

You’ve probably heard of #YouthEmpowered — NBC’s flagship youth empowerment initiative that’s been shaking things up since 2017. With over 60,000 young people trained across Nigeria in entrepreneurship, life skills, digital tools, and career development, it’s not just a program. It’s a movement. A launchpad. A spark that’s helping young people turn dreams into plans and plans into progress.

So, to celebrate this year’s Youth Day, NBC is premiering a new short documentary — a powerful visual journey that captures the stories of young Nigerians doing big things. Think startup founders, eco-warriors, changemakers, and proud #YouthEmpowered alumni — all using creativity, resilience, and purpose to leave their mark.

You’ll meet Doyin Ogunye, cleaning up Lagos and turning waste into jobs through her nonprofit, Women and Youth Empowerment. You’ll hear from Kingsley Oguchechukwu, who bounced back from a business flop to build Kingsman Luxury, one of the hottest rising fashion brands in Enugu.

You’ll be inspired by Esohe Ekunwe, founder of Alpha Connect, a hub for financial literacy, wellness, and civic engagement, and a proud alum of the #YouthEmpowered program that helped her turn passion into impact.

The documentary is now live on YouTube — and trust us, it’s worth watching. It’s a front-row seat to what happens when young people are given the tools, confidence, and community to thrive.

Because with #YouthEmpowered, NBC isn’t just talking about change — they’re investing in it.

Want in?

Explore the #YouthEmpowered programme and discover how you can be part of this generation redefining what’s possible.

Watch the full video here

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php