International Youth Day: NBC celebrates the Ingenuity of the Nigerian Youth

To mark International Youth Day 2025, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) is shining a spotlight on the bold, brilliant, and unstoppable young Nigerians who are shaping a better tomorrow, one idea, one hustle, one bold move at a time.

You’ve probably heard of #YouthEmpowered — NBC’s flagship youth empowerment initiative that’s been shaking things up since 2017. With over 60,000 young people trained across Nigeria in entrepreneurship, life skills, digital tools, and career development, it’s not just a program. It’s a movement. A launchpad. A spark that’s helping young people turn dreams into plans and plans into progress.

So, to celebrate this year’s Youth Day, NBC is premiering a new short documentary — a powerful visual journey that captures the stories of young Nigerians doing big things. Think startup founders, eco-warriors, changemakers, and proud #YouthEmpowered alumni — all using creativity, resilience, and purpose to leave their mark.

You’ll meet Doyin Ogunye, cleaning up Lagos and turning waste into jobs through her nonprofit, Women and Youth Empowerment. You’ll hear from Kingsley Oguchechukwu, who bounced back from a business flop to build Kingsman Luxury, one of the hottest rising fashion brands in Enugu.

You’ll be inspired by Esohe Ekunwe, founder of Alpha Connect, a hub for financial literacy, wellness, and civic engagement, and a proud alum of the #YouthEmpowered program that helped her turn passion into impact.

The documentary is now live on YouTube — and trust us, it’s worth watching. It’s a front-row seat to what happens when young people are given the tools, confidence, and community to thrive.

Because with #YouthEmpowered, NBC isn’t just talking about change — they’re investing in it.

Want in?

Explore the #YouthEmpowered programme and discover how you can be part of this generation redefining what’s possible.

Watch the full video here



