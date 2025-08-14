Connect with us

Events Promotions

All the Bold Vibes From Smirnoff’s Chilltopia Celebration in Port Harcourt

Events News Promotions

Smirnoff Said “No Stress, Just Vibes” This International Youth Day: Here’s What Went Down

Events News Promotions

Nicole Asinugo Launches the Lone Wolf Podcast: A Creative Movement for Those Who Dare to Walk Alone

Events Scoop

BBNaija10 Week 2 Recap: Two Evictions, Plenty Drama & A Whole Lot of Sweat

Events Sports

First Exit Alert! Danboskid Leaves the Big Brother Naija 10 House

Events Promotions

Closeup reignites real connection at the BFF Conference with its “Closer Is Better” Campaign

Events News Promotions

Great Minds Women Launches, Championing Strength, Clarity & Confidence

Events Promotions

New Campaign Calls on Nigerian Companies to Create Real Pathways for Women in Leadership

Events News Promotions Sports

Amstel Malta and Goldberg Celebrate Super Falcons’ WAFCON Victory in Lagos with a Champion-Worthy Tribute

Events News

Zikoko Holds “The Naira Life Conference”, its First Personal Finance & Wealth‐Building Event

Events

All the Bold Vibes From Smirnoff’s Chilltopia Celebration in Port Harcourt

By Chain Reactions Africa
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On Sunday, August 10, the Port Harcourt Polo Club in GRA transformed into Chilltopia, Smirnoff’s vibrant playground, where the city’s youth came together to unwind, connect, and mark International Youth Day in unforgettable style.
Themed “Dare To Chill”, the celebration went beyond a party; it was a full-throttle brand experience that brought Smirnoff’s #TogetherWeChill spirit to life. Guests stepped into a playful yet premium atmosphere where the brand’s signature variants, Smirnoff Double Black with Guarana, Smirnoff Pineapple, and the classic Smirnoff Ice Original, took centre stage, complemented by inventive cocktails that kept the vibe fresh and the glasses full.

A Multi-Sensory Experience

Every element of Chilltopia was crafted to ignite joy and connection. From thrilling games and high-energy dance battles to laid-back corners offering face painting and temporary tattoos, the experience delivered endless moments made for sharing. With free-flowing cocktails showcasing Smirnoff’s bold flavours, every guest had the perfect sip to match the vibe.

Showstopping Entertainment

Port Harcourt’s Chilltopia stage was on fire with an electrifying lineup featuring top DJs: Ralph, Softsnow, and Faithful, each spinning their signature beats to keep the dance floor alive. Hypeman Mr Barango, Hypeman Shooter, and Hypeman Kush amped up the crowd with unstoppable energy, while live performances from Succido, Motombo, Ice Hood, and AI Ayee delivered a powerful showcase of local talent, leaving the city buzzing with unforgettable vibes.

Beyond the Party – A Bold Statement

By making International Youth Day its stage, Smirnoff underscored its dedication to crafting spaces where young people can connect, express themselves, and embrace a shared spirit of unity. Chilltopia went beyond music and cocktails; it was about sparking creativity, fostering connections, and turning Port Harcourt into the heartbeat of youth culture for the day.

As the sun dipped below the horizon and the city lights burst to life, it was undeniable, Smirnoff hadn’t just thrown a party. It had ignited a movement, captured a moment, and etched a memory in every heart. For those who lived it, #TogetherWeChill wasn’t a slogan; it was a heartbeat, a vibe, and a story they’ll keep telling.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php