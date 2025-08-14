E.A.T.O.W. Presents: Beauty Meets Fashion – The Masterclass

E.A.T.O.W. (Embracing All Tones of Women) is proud to announce that the Beauty Meets Fashion Masterclass will take place on Wednesday, 5th November 2025, at the prestigious EbonyLife Place in Lagos, Nigeria.

This exclusive, invite-only event is part of an international trade mission to Lagos from London,

bringing together creative leaders, industry icons, and innovators for a truly global exchange of

knowledge and opportunities.

The four-hour immersive masterclass will explore the intimate, intricate, and inseparable relationship between beauty and fashion – two industries that don’t just coexist, but elevate and complete one another. From the runway to the red carpet, from magazine covers to cultural movements, every iconic style moment has been defined not only by what was worn, but by how the wearer was seen their skin, their hair, their aura. Fashion dresses the body. Beauty defines the mood. Together, they tell the whole story.

The masterclass will feature both emerging and established global industry figures who will share insights, perspectives, and experiences aimed at informing and inspiring the next generation of creative leaders. Registration for this event will open soon, along with the full announcement of the participating speakers.

The event is designed for designers, stylists, MUAs, photographers, content creators, and brand visionaries who understand that a complete aesthetic experience requires both worlds to speak the same visual language.

What to Expect:

– Keynote: The Invisible Thread

Exploring how cultural expression, confidence, and personal branding are shaped by both what we wear and how we wear it.

– Panel: Faces Behind the Fabric

Leading fashion designers, global beauty directors, and brand strategists reveal moments where beauty brought fashion to life, and vice versa.

– Fireside Chat: When Icons Align

An intimate conversation with a celebrated muse who has embodied both fashion and beauty excellence.

– Closing Roundtable: The Future is Integrated

Emerging voices share how tech, culture, and representation are shaping the next generation of

creative entrepreneurs.

Save the Date: 5th November 2025

Venue: EbonyLife Place, Lagos, Nigeria

For sponsorship enquiries only, contact

For media enquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

E.A.T.O.W Global

[email protected]

https://masterclass.eatow.co.uk/beautymeetsfashion