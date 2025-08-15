Bold Roots, Bright Codes: Youth Can Lead 2025 Sparks a Movement for Change

Lead for Good Africa hosted the Youth Can Lead 2025 conference in commemoration of International Youth Day, themed “Bold Roots, Bright Code”, on Tuesday, August 12th, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria. This program, held in partnership with Microsoft Nigeria, was more than just any event. It was a powerful step in igniting conversations that challenged, inspired, and equipped Africa’s youth for global impact. The room was filled with young leaders, innovators, creatives, and changemakers from several industries, creating a vibrant space where ideas met action.

From the moment participants walked into the venue, the energy was undeniable, the kind of energy that comes when passionate minds gather with a shared vision. Throughout the day, attendees engaged in thought-provoking discussions, practical workshops, and networking opportunities that encouraged collaboration beyond the conference walls. The sessions were designed not only to spark inspiration but also to provide tools for personal growth, leadership, and community transformation.

Speakers delivered insights on embracing challenges as opportunities, developing competitive skills, and sustaining resilience in the face of uncertainty. Chinonso Clark, the visionary leader driving the vision of Lead For Good Africa, encouraged participants to leverage artificial intelligence as a tool for solving Africa’s pressing problems beyond using it for content creation and therapeutic needs. Notable voices, including leadership strategist Dr Niyi Adesanya, shared stories that reminded participants that while academic qualifications are important, they are just one part of the equation. As he put it, the value of a certificate fades if it’s not complemented by skills that make you relevant and competitive in a fast-changing world. His words resonated deeply, prompting many attendees to reflect on how they could intentionally invest in their growth.

With the same energy, Adetola Akinola, who was the second keynote speaker for the day, encouraged participants to embrace their Bold Roots, knowing who they are and where they come from, and leveraging Bright Codes like technology, innovation, and global relevance to produce meaningful results. For Adetola Akinola, Nigeria’s 60% youth population is a true “power class”, and the solutions to national challenges lie within this class. Personal development, she noted, starts with making yourself your first project through self-awareness and learning from lived experiences. While mentorship isn’t mandatory, it is a powerful tool to unlock abilities you didn’t know you had. Leadership, she reminded everyone, is defined by action, not age, and growth happens when you surround yourself with people who challenge and inspire you.

The panel conversations were equally as impactful and built around practical and real-world guidance. Victory urged young Africans to carve out their niche, master communication, and define a clear value proposition to stand out globally. Abimbola stressed using AI responsibly, sharpening technical skills, and pursuing innovation within one’s chosen field. Emmanuel highlighted how technology can be leveraged for social impact, including initiatives that support victims of gender-based violence. Each panel speaker left attendees with thought-provoking insights to inspire their journey as young leaders.

As the event ended, attendees left with more than inspiration. They walked away with clarity, practical strategies, and a network of peers equally committed to leading with purpose. Youth Can Lead 2025 may have lasted a day, but its ripple effects will continue in homes, schools, startups, and communities across Africa.

For Lead for Good Africa, this is just the beginning. We remain committed to equipping the next generation with the skills, mindset, and platforms they need to thrive. Thank you for growing with us. Here’s to leading boldly and to building the future we envision.

